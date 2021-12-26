February 2021: Canon comes up trumps with the RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM

Canon’s RF 70-200mm F2.8 ‘trinity’ zoom is unusually small with an equally unusual extending inner barrel, at least for this class of lens. The F4 edition launched in February is even smaller, with a retractable design, measuring just 84x119mm and weighing in at a mere 695g. That’s amazingly compact for a full-frame telephoto zoom. In other news, Canon RF 24mm F1.4L and RF 50mm F1.4 lenses appeared on the distant horizon.
Sigma was also in the downsizing business, announcing a new 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN Contemporary standard zoom for Sony FE and L-mount cameras. It’s about 40 per cent lighter than the 24-70mm DN Art edition, and a more natural fit on slinky mirrorless cameras. Even so, the Sigma looks lardy compared with the frankly tiny own-brand Sony FE 28-60mm f/4-5.6 that hit the shelves in February.
Leica L-mount launches certainly weren’t slowed by any adverse winter weather conditions. Leica itself unveiled the APO-Summicron-SL 28 f/2 ASPH., the company’s first wide-angle prime in the SL line-up. It’s a top-quality lens but the price tag demands a fat wallet.
Another linchpin of the L-mount alliance, along with Leica and Sigma, Panasonic announced the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S., its classic design combining a long-favored telephoto range with a variable aperture rating. It’s a quality item though, not to be confused with run of the mill, low-budget 70-300mm zooms.
At the budget-friendly end of the price scale, Venus Optics beefed up its L-mount range with four new manual lenses, including the Laowa 4mm f/2.8 Fisheye, Laowa 9mm f/2.8 Zero-D ultra-wide-angle, Laowa 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe and Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro. There’s a catch though, in that the fisheye and 9mm aren’t actually full-frame compatible, and need to be used in APS-C crop mode on full-frame cameras.
Venus Optics also announced the world’s widest-angle lens for Canon EOS R-series full-frame mirrorless cameras, in the surprisingly diminutive shape of the Laowa 11mm f/4.5 FF RL. There was a little something for Nikon Z-series shooters as well, with the launch of the Laowa 65mm f/2.8 2x Macro APO. Following in the footsteps of the larger 100mm model that’s available for various makes of both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, this manual lens delivers an impressive 2x macro magnification at its shortest focus setting.
Down in February’s bargain basement, announcements included the full-frame Lomography Atoll Ultra-Wide 2.8/17 Art (assembled by hand, no less), the super-fast Kamlan KL 32mm f/1.1 and the Micro Four Thirds-mount Yongnuo 25mm f/1.7 ASPH, an autofocus lens and the first Yongnuo to feature an aspherical element.
The newly announced Canon RF 70-200mm F4L IS USM made its way to our lab for a February review. We also gave our full attention to the Fujifilm Fujinon GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR, Laowa 10mm f/2 Zero-D and the Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 RF.
