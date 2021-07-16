The best Nikon telephoto lenses in 2021: from budget buys to pro lenses, DSLR and Z

The best Nikon telephoto lenses don't have to cost a fortune. You'll see a lot of pros using huge telephoto lenses costing thousands, but you can get much cheaper lenses with practically the same reach. We've picked a selection of the best Nikon telephoto lenses for sports and wildlife fans at all levels.

The first job is to make sure that you pick the right lens to match youir camerera body. The best Nikon cameras include both DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, and each type comes in APS-C (DX) and full frame (FX) versions, so we're here to steer you through the choices.

We've split this guide into Nikon F-mount DSLR lenses and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless lenses. Most telephoto lenses are designed for full frame cameras and will work on DX format Nikons like the Nikon D7500 too. A few only work on DX format Nikons, but we'll be sure to point this out if so.

In each section, we've ordered these lenses by price and focal range, just to help you find the right lens (and the right price) just a little more easily.

There are actually a number of hyper-telephoto Nikon lenses available as well, so although we've included one example here, we also have a separate guide to the best 150-600mm lenses.

You might be tempted to stick to first-party Nikon lenses, but third-party manufacturers such as Tamron and Sigma make excellent optics for all sorts of different users – and many of these are often as good as or even better than Nikon's own lenses, with the added benefit of generally being more affordable.

One thing to watch out for if you have an older Nikon body, including the D300s, D3000 and D5000, is that some of the more recent lenses feature an electromagnetically controlled diaphragm that won't work with these older cameras. This has been introduced because compared with the mechanical lever traditionally used in Nikon’s F-mount lens system, this enables greater consistency in aperture control – especially when shooting in high-speed continuous drive mode.

So anyway, here's our pick of the best Nikon telephoto lenses.

Nikon DSLRs

1. Nikon AF-P 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6E ED VR An excellent performer and affordable for an own-brand lens, too Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Stepping Motor Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.2m Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 84 x 146mm Weight: 680g Reasons to buy + New-generation autofocus and aperture control + Superb optical stabilizer and image quality Reasons to avoid - No focus distance scale - Incompatible with a variety of older DSLRs

We were always big fans of Nikon’s AF-S 70-300mm f/4.5-5.6G IF-ED VR and this recently launched replacement is even better. It features a ‘Pulse’ stepping motor autofocus system that’s incredibly fast and essentially silent in operation, and there’s also an electromagnetically controlled diaphragm; the only catch is that both of these systems make the lens incompatible with a number of older Nikon DSLRs. The VR system is particularly effective, with 4.5-stop performance and a switchable ‘Sport VR’ mode, ideal for tracking erratically moving objects through the viewfinder. The weather-resistant construction feels robust, and the lens is a top performer in terms of handling and image quality, although some may be disappointed at the lack of a focus distance scale. Since launch, the average selling price has dropped by almost a third, making this lens much better value.

2. Tamron SP 70-300mm f/4-5.6 Di VC USD Simply the best budget 70-300mm zoom on the market Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: No Minimum focus distance: 1.5m Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 82 x 143mm Weight: 765g Reasons to buy + Ring-type ultrasonic autofocus + Effective optical stabilization Reasons to avoid - No weather seals - No electromagnetic aperture control

It’s not the outright cheapest telephoto zoom on the market, but, considering that it has fast, whisper-quiet ring-type ultrasonic autofocus, plus highly effective optical stabilization, it's a steal at the price. Unlike many of Tamron’s more recent, up-market lenses, it’s not weather-sealed, but the overall standard of build quality is still very good. Aided by the inclusion of both an LD (Low Dispersion) and an XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) element, levels of sharpness and contrast are very pleasing, and colour fringing is well controlled. All in all, you can’t buy better if you’re in the market for a budget 70-300mm lens. Unlike some Nikon tele-zooms, the Tamron is compatible with FX as well as DX-format bodies, and its conventional autofocus and aperture control systems make it compatible with older DSLRs.

3. Sigma 70-200mm f2.8 DG OS HSM | S If you want a pro 70-200mm f/2.8 for your DSLR, this is the best Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Hyper Sonic Motor Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.2m Filter thread: 82mm Dimensions (WxL): 94.2 x 202.9mm Weight: 1,850g Reasons to buy + Intelligent and effective image stabilisation + High-speed autofocus Reasons to avoid - Large and bulky - Sizeable filter thread

The Sigma 70-200mm f2.8 DG OS HSM joins the 'Sport' line, and as this name implies, speed is very much the name of the game here. The lens has been designed with outstanding action capture in mind, and it hits this mark pretty perfectly. It boasts class-leading autofocus speeds and an Intelligent OS that provides effective, algorithm-led image stabilisation in all camera orientations. Water- and oil-repellent coatings on the front of the lens ensure that it can stand up to challenging weather conditions. There's also a focus limiter and a manual override switch to give you very precise control over how your autofocusing works. The drawbacks? All this tech doesn't come cheap, and it also makes the lens pretty heavy even with the magnesium-alloy construction, so bear this in mind before you buy.

Read more: Sigma 70-200mm f2.8 DG OS HSM | S review

4. Tamron 70-210mm f/4 Di VC USD This 70-200mm f/4 is easier to handle than a pro f/2.8 lens Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.95m Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 76 x 177mm Weight: 850g Reasons to buy + Premium performance with great value + Good build quality Reasons to avoid - A little lacking in features compared with the latest Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 G2

This Tamron lens is full-frame compatible, but gives a slightly longer effective zoom range on both full frame Nikons and DX-format DSLRs than comparable 70-200mm lenses, equivalent to 105-315mm in full-frame terms. The Tamron’s optical image stabilizer is similarly effective for static shots but less so for panning; it lacks a switchable ‘Active’ mode, but nevertheless works well when shooting from an idling vehicle or other non-steady platform. Image quality isn’t quite as sharp as from Nikon's own telephoto lenses but it’s still very impressive in all respects. The construction includes weather seals and a keep-clean fluorine coating on the front element.

If performance is paramount and price is no object, Nikon's stellar 120-300mm f/2.8E lens is in a league of its own. A very unusual focal range, it sits between the trusted 70-200mm and 300mm combo used by professional sports shooters, offering a fast in-between solution for shooting mid and long range subjects. It has absolutely no weaknesses and is outstandingly consistent in its performance, with remarkable sharpness across the frame, across the focal range and across the apertures – which is what you're paying the big bucks for. Obviously its 9K price tag put it out of most people's reach, but if you have the bucks to spend then you'll receive a versatile and near-perfect performer that's outstanding for sports and wildlife (and takes a mean portrait, too).

Read more: Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR review

6. Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD You get a lot of reach for your money Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.5m Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 86 x 199mm Weight: 1,115g Reasons to buy + King-size zoom range + Relatively lightweight and cost-effective Reasons to avoid - Aperture at 400mm is a slow f/6.3 - The tripod mounting ring costs extra

Weighing barely more than a kilogram, this Tamron is much lighter than most 70-200mm f/2.8 lenses, but gives you twice as much telephoto reach at the long end of its zoom range – if you’ve upgraded from a DX camera with a 70-300mm lens, and are missing the 1.5x crop factor on your FX body, it can give you back some of your lost reach. The lens is sturdy and robust, despite its relatively light weight compared with the likes of Nikon’s AF-S 80-400mm VR, and incorporates weather seals. Performance benefits from super-fast autofocus, 4-stop dual-mode stabilization, and an autofocus limiter that you can use to select either the short or long section of the focusing range. Best of all, image quality is every bit as good as from Nikon’s heavier and pricier 80-400mm VR.

Read more: Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD review

7. Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C This Sigma scores highly on the bang-per-buck scale Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.6m Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 86 x 182mm Weight: 1,160g Reasons to buy + Conveniently compact for a 100-400mm zoom + Refined handling and impressive performance Reasons to avoid - Only the mounting plate is weather-sealed - There's no optional tripod mounting collar

A little more compact and lightweight than the competing Tamron 100-400mm lens, and rather less heavy than the Nikon 80-400mm, this ‘Contemporary’ zoom from Sigma still feels solid and sturdy. It even has a dual-mode zoom mechanism, which you can operate by twisting the conventional zoom ring or with a push-pull action of the barrel; the supplied lens hood is specially shaped for the latter option. Impressive image quality benefits from the inclusion of four SLD (Special Low Dispersion) elements and, like the much pricier Nikon 80-400mm, there are switchable auto/manual-priority AF modes. Two custom settings can be applied to tailor the autofocus and stabilization systems to your requirements, via Sigma’s optional USB dock. It’s a great lens for the money, although the lack of an optional tripod mounting ring might be a bit of an upset.

Read more: Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | C review

8. Nikon AF-S 200-500mm f/5.6E ED VR Great value for an own-brand Nikon lens, with monster reach Specifications Mount: Nikon F Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 2.2m Filter thread: 95mm Dimensions (WxL): 108 x 268mm Weight: 2,300g Reasons to buy + Seriously strong telephoto reach + Electromagnetic aperture control Reasons to avoid - A bit hefty for prolonged handheld shooting - Filter thread is very large at 95mm

Despite its reasonable asking price this Nikon lens certainly isn’t lacking in advanced features, including very fast ring-type ultrasonic autofocus, an electromagnetically controlled aperture, and a 4.5-stop stabilizer complete with Sport VR mode. It’s also unusual for this class of super-telephoto zoom in having a constant rather than variable aperture, with f/5.6 remaining available throughout the entire zoom range. Three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements help to boost sharpness and contrast while reducing colour fringing. The Nikon doesn’t have quite the maximum telephoto reach of competing Sigma and Tamron 150-600mm lenses, but it comes very close, and it's great value at the price.

9. Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S The heavyweight, heavy-duty Sigma Sport lens has huge range Specifications Mount: Canon EF, Nikon FX, Sigma SA Elements/groups: 24/16 Diaphragm blades: 9 Autofocus: Ultrasonic (ring-type) Stabilizer: 4-stops Minimum focus distance: 2.6m Maximum magnification: 0.2x Filter thread: 105mm Dimensions: : 121x290mm Weight: 2,860g Reasons to buy + Great image quality + Solid build with advanced features Reasons to avoid - Comparatively big and heavy - Typically 'slow' aperture at 600mm

As one of the ‘Sport’ lenses in Sigma’s Global Vision line-up, the Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM | S is built for speed and optimum performance. Advanced features include a manual override focus option, in which you can swap to manual focusing simply by twisting the focus ring, without waiting for AF to initially lock onto an object. Dual-mode stabilisation has switchable static and panning modes, and the zoom lock switch works at any focal length setting that’s marked on the barrel. Up-market build quality includes metal barrel sections and lens hood, and a full set of weather-seals. Image quality is excellent and the Sport lens retains better sharpness at the long end of the zoom range, compared with Sigma’s 150-600mm Contemporary edition. Distortions are also reduced a little, and autofocus speed is fractionally faster. This is a top performer, and is great value considering its pro-grade build quality.

Nikon mirrorless

10. Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR A perfect match for the Z 50 mirrorless DX body, but not full frame Specifications Mount: Nikon Z DX Full-frame compatible: No Autofocus type: Stepping motor Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.5-1.0m Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions (WxL): 74 x 110mm Weight: 305g Reasons to buy + Compact, lightweight build + 5-stop optical stabilizer + Good image quality Reasons to avoid - No weather-seals - Relatively narrow aperture rating - For APS-C only, not full frame

The Nikon Z 50 is available in an attractive twin-lens kit that includes this telephoto lens as well as the Z 16-50mm standard zoom. Also sold separately, it matches the latter in having a space-saving retractable design and is refreshingly lightweight, helped by the inclusion of a plastic rather than metal mounting plate. Typical of Z-mount Nikon lenses, it has a ‘pulse’ stepping motor autofocus system that’s quick and virtually silent, plus an electromagnetically controlled aperture diaphragm. The aperture itself shrinks to a fairly narrow f/6.3 at the long end of the zoom range but that helps to keep the size and weight down. The zoom range itself is equivalent to 75-350mm in full-frame terms. Image quality is very convincing in all respects and sharpness is enhanced in practical terms by a highly effective 5-stop optical VR system.

Read more: Nikon Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR review

11. Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR Best all-in-one lens for Z5, Z6, Z7 & Z50 and perfect for travel Specifications Mount: Z FX Autofocus: Pulse (stepping motor) Stabilizer: 4.5-stops Min focus distance: 0.5-0.7m Max magnification: 0.28x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 77x114mm Weight: 570g Reasons to buy + Huge zoom range + Effectively replaces two zoom lenses Reasons to avoid - Typically narrow maximum aperture at the long end of the zoom range

The Nikon Z lens range is still a little light on telephotos and it will take a while to catch up with the huge range available for Nikon DSLRs – so we'll stretch a point for now and include this 24-200mm 'superzoom' lens. It gives you everything from great wide-angle coverage to powerful telephoto reach, at the flick of a wrist. It’s impressively compact and lightweight for a full-frame compatible superzoom, measuring 114mm in length and tipping the scales at just 570g. That’s pretty remarkable, considering it can replace separate dual 24-70mm and 70-200mm zoom lenses, albeit with a more restrictive aperture rating of f/6.3 at the longest setting. It also boasts a 4.5-stop optical stabilizer which works in conjunction with the in-body stabilizers of the Z5, Z6 and Z7, and is even more desirable in the Z50 which has no IBIS. On the latter, you gain in telephoto reach what you lose in wide-angle ability, the ‘effective’ zoom range equating to 36-300mm in full-frame terms.

Read more: Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR review

12. Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S Nikon's professional mid-range zoom for Nikon Z cameras Specifications Mount: Nikon Z FX Full-frame compatible: Yes Autofocus type: Stepping motor Stabilizer: Yes Electromagnetic diaphragm: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.5-1.0m Filter thread: 77mm Dimensions (WxL): 89 x 220mm Weight: 1,440g Reasons to buy + Stunning image quality and performance + Rock-solid build quality Reasons to avoid - Expensive to buy - Typically large and heavy

70-200mm f/2.8 lenses are incredibly versatile, often favoured for everything from action sports and wildlife to portraiture, weddings and event photography. Nikon really has gone for glory with the design of this lens, which features a feast of high-end glass, including two aspherical elements, six ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, a fluorite element and a short-wave refractive element. High-tech ARNEO and Nano Crystal Coat are added for good measure. Although typically big and heavy for this class of lens, handling benefits from a removable tripod mounting ring, two customisable L.Fn (Lens Function) buttons and a multi-mode OLED information display. The lens also features rapid dual autofocus stepping motors and 5-stop optical stabilization. Everything’s wrapped up in a sturdy pro-grade, weather-sealed build, complete with a fluorine coating on the front element.

Read more: Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S review