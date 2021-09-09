OM Digital Solutions, the erstwhile Olympus Imaging, has announced two new Pro lenses – including its first ever f/1.4 prime for Micro Four Thirds, which also represents a first ever focal length for the format.

The manufacturer has revealed the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro, with an equivalent focal length of 40mm in full frame terms, and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro – a slower and more compact version of the existing Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 Pro, which is an 80-300mm equivalent.

The new prime lens is the most intriguing announcement, as it marks both the first 20mm and the first f/1.4 lens from Olympus since the brand's film days.

Traditionally, Olympus has focused on three focal lengths for its lineup of primes: 17mm, 25mm and 45mm, which have had seven versions released between them. While there is a 12mm f/2 and 75mm f/1.8, these haven't been updated since they were released in 2012.

Image 1 of 2 The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro (on an Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III) (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions) Image 2 of 2 The M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro (on an Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III) (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

There is a Panasonic Lumix G 20mm f/1.7, which is one of the best pancake lenses, but M.Zuiko's 20mm debut features its first ever f/1.4 aperture – and we've written previously that it would make sense for OM Digital to start of a new family of f/1.4 optics.

Currently the manufacturer produces two distinct lines: f/1.8 Premium lenses and f/1.2 Pro lenses. As noted, the 12mm and 75mm are both well overdue new iterations, so we'd love to see f/1.4 versions to join the new 20mm.

No other details, including pricing or release window, was provided for either new lens, in what was really just a development announcement.

"The M.Zuiko Digital lens roadmap has been updated to include the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro compact large-diameter single-focal-length lens, and the M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro compact telephoto zoom lens," says OM Digital Solutions, whose new roadmap can be seen below.

"Both lenses are from the M.Zuiko Pro series, which are compact and lightweight lenses that offer excellent resolution and, make the most of the unrivaled portability and image quality that is the hallmark of the Micro Four Thirds System."

The latest OM Digital Solutions lens roadmap (Image credit: Olympus)

