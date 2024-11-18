The Photography & Video Show 2025: everything you need to know

The greatest show on earth (about photography and video) relocates to London ExCel for 2025. Secure your tickets with a 20% discount today!

The Photography & Video Show has a new home for 2025: the London ExCel exhibition center. The 2025 Show will run for four days from Saturday March 8 to Tuesday March 11, and is open 10:00 to 17:00 every day.

The Photography & Video Show is a must-attend event for anyone with an interest in photography or filmmaking, from complete beginners to working professionals: the biggest players in the industry show off all their latest kit – often for the very first time; there are inspiring talks from famous content creators; and don't miss the famous show deals where you can pick up the gear you've been lusting after at a knockdown price.

Adam Waring
Adam Waring
News Editor

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related. 

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights. 

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N. 

