The Photography & Video Show 2025: everything you need to know

The Photography & Video Show has a new home for 2025: the London ExCel exhibition center. The 2025 Show will run for four days from Saturday March 8 to Tuesday March 11, and is open 10:00 to 17:00 every day.

The Photography & Video Show is a must-attend event for anyone with an interest in photography or filmmaking, from complete beginners to working professionals: the biggest players in the industry show off all their latest kit – often for the very first time; there are inspiring talks from famous content creators; and don't miss the famous show deals where you can pick up the gear you've been lusting after at a knockdown price.

The show launched in 2014, and has previously been hosted at the Birmingham NEC, so the 2025 show marks the first time it is being held in London. Going forwards, the show will alternate between Birmingham and the British capital every other year.

• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

So far, more than 150 of the biggest brands in the business have confirmed that they will be exhibiting at the show, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and Sigma, enabling you to chat to industry experts, watch kit demonstrations, and try out the latest gear for yourself. And there are many more exhibitors to be announced.

And just as important as all the big names, there will be plenty of smaller exhibitors in attendance, with many new and innovative products waiting to be discovered as you explore the show floor.

The Photography & Video Show 2025: Exhibitors

There's a veritable Aladdin's Cave of new gear to try out for yourself at The Photography Show (Image credit: Future)

More than 150 of the imaging industry's key brands are confirmed to be exhibiting at the show so far, and the full roster is likely to be 250+ by the time the doors open in March 2025.

All the major manufacturers – including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm and OM System – will have their latest cameras on show. Lens makers such as Sigma, Sirui, Tamron, Irix, Viltrox and Yongnuo will be showcasing their best glass. Lighting wizards including Rotolight, Pixapro and Godox will help you see the benefits of supplemental illumination. And if you're into traditional film photography, Analogue Wonderland and Ilford will be worth a visit.

• See the full list of exhibitors

If you're looking to join a photography organization or trade body, you can get expert advice from The Society of Photographers, Royal Photographic Society, Photographic Alliance of Great Britain, SheClicks, and the Disabled Photographers' Society.

And of course, if you're looking to snap up some show deals, CameraWorld, London Camera Exchange, and Wex Photo Video will undoubtedly have some amazing discounts and exclusive show-only offers that will help dispose of your disposable income.

The Photography & Video Show 2025: What's on show

There will be something for everyone at the show, with the opportunity to get your creativity juices flowing. (Image credit: Future)

If it's related to the world of photography, videography and imaging, expect to see it somewhere on the show floor!

Digital cameras, analog cameras, vintage cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, bags, straps, holsters, clothing, memory cards, microphones, speed lights, studio lights, modifiers, reflectors, printers, printing services, photobooks, magazines, film, film scanners, photoshoot props, editing software, tablets… it's all here.

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will also feature its usual highly anticipated stages and educational program – offering dozens of free talks from top photographers, and demonstrations on photo technique, video skills, and editing.

The Photography & Video Show 2025: The stages

There is an enormous line-up of speakers at the 2025 show, and all talks are free! (Image credit: Future)

All Things Analogue

A celebration of the art of traditional film photography and the darkroom, this is the place to learn about a variety of analog techniques and processes, (both stills and cine), with insights into projects about non-digital applications, along with interactive demos.

Photo Live

This live-action, tethered-shooting stage will have practical demos on subjects such as lighting, posing, working with models, and capturing movement.

Editing & Post-Production Suite

This is the place to learn about all aspects of image editing and post-production, with a series of seminars covering workflow tips and techniques for both stills and video, across a variety of software applications.

Behind the Lens Theatre

This stage, sponsored by Hahnemühle Fine Art, offers insight into the techniques and stories behind images and projects, as well as inspirational sessions from world-class imaging educators in a series of talks and interviews.

Fundamentals

NEW for 2025! This year, we're replacing the separate paid-for 'beginner', 'turning pro' and 'pro' masterclasses with free show-floor content. Stay tuned as we reveal the fabulous free talks on offer.

Kit Showcase

NEW for 2025! On this stage, exhibitors will showcase their new and innovative products, covering everything from lighting to gimbals, cameras to tripods, and lenses to albums.

In Motion Studio

A theatre for all things moving image, this is designed to offer insight into producing engaging content, storytelling, and creating projects using different video and filmmaking techniques, no matter what your level.

Creator Stage

This program is dedicated to online content creation on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more. Aimed both at existing and budding creators, as well as photo and video pros looking to boost their business via social channels, this stage will have talks on everything from online community building to getting started in vlogging.

Creator Playground

With a series of sets and studios, this is the place to have fun, let your imagination run riot, and create your own content!

The Photography & Video Show 2025: Speakers

Make time to attend some of the many engaging talks by top industry professionals (Image credit: Future)

There are some incredible names already announced for this year's show, with more than 50 signed up to speak on subjects covering every aspect of photography and videography, and there will be plenty more by the time the doors open.

In all, we expect 350+ speakers to be present, providing live demos across the show floor, including Fashion and beauty photographer Lindsay Adle, former comedian turned humanitarian photographer David DuChemin, and Photoshop expert and educator Scott Kelby. Learn and be inspired!

Take a look at the current speaker line-up and start planning your trip

Can I get tickets to the show on the door?

You can buy your tickets on the door, but you'll save if you pre-order with our exclusive link (Image credit: Future)

Tickets for the 2025 event are now on sale, and you can get hold of yours (with a 20% discount on standard tickets with the code DCW25) at The Photography & Video Show box office – but you can also buy tickets on the door.

What if I can't make it to the show?

You simply have to come to the show by hook or by crook, but if you really can't make it, then keep up to date via our social channels and newsletter (Image credit: Future)

Although there's no substitute for being at the show itself, you can stay up to date with what's going on by following the official Facebook, Instagram and X (or Twitter, as most of us still call it) channels of The Photography & Video Show.

Digital Camera World will also be there live every day to bring you all the photo news, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked, and stay up to date by liking our Facebook page, following us on X (Twitter) and by signing up to our daily newsletter.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.