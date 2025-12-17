Nikon Z shooters get a new lens from the Viltrox ‘Lab’: here’s the science bit…

Viltrox launched the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab lens for full-frame Sony E-mount cameras back around Easter time and now Nikon Z series shooters are in for a Christmas treat. Like the AF 135mm F1.8 Lab before it, the 35mm lens is from the Chinese manufacturer’s flagship series of lenses, engineered for top-notch image quality and all-round performance, along with high-end handling, at a relatively affordable price.

The Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab spreads a little Christmas joy (and smooth bokeh) for Nikon Z camera owners. (Image credit: Viltrox)

The optical path includes five ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, 3 HR (High Refractive index) elements and two aspherical elements. The aim is for a combination of excellent sharpness, color fidelity and control over aberrations, with super-smooth bokeh when shooting wide-open at the fast f/1.2 aperture. A particularly well-rounded 11-blade aperture diaphragm is designed to retain maximum quality of bokeh when stopping down.

Handling highlights include an aperture control ring with a click/de-click switch, ideal for stills and video respectively. Further benefits for video capture include minimized focus breathing and virtually silent auto/manual focusing. Autofocus itself is driven by a ‘Quad HyperVCM’ voice coil motor, which Viltrox claims is 1.5 times faster than a regular stepping motor system. Other handling finery includes dual customizable function buttons and an AF/MF focus mode switch. Like some of Nikon’s finest own-brand Z-mount lenses, the Viltrox also features a color OLED screen on the top of its barrel, which can display shooting information like the aperture setting and focus distance.

Miss the focus distance scale that’s lacking on modern lenses? The 35mm Lab features a useful OLED screen. (Image credit: Viltrox)

Build quality benefits from a durable magnesium alloy barrel and metal mounting plate, complete with extensive weather-seals. The mounting plate also features a USB-C port for applying firmware updates, if and when required.

We’ve already seen a seriously sizeable collection of Viltrox Z-mount lenses, from its featherweight ‘Air’ series through to high-performance ‘Pro’ lenses, both for APS-C as well as full-frame Nikon cameras, plus a new AF 85mm f/2 Evo lens.

The 35mm Lab sits at the top of the tree yet still has a highly competitive launch price of $999 / £959.

See our full Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 Lab review