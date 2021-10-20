Tokina to launch three f/1.2 lenses for Sony E mount in November

It looks like Tokina could be launching three new lenses for Sony FE mount cameras on 12 November. The Tokina ATX-M f/1.4 23mm, 33mm and 56mm are already available for Fujifilm X mount cameras, so this should come as welcome news for Sony shooters looking for a set of affordable primes.

If this super-fast set of primes for the best Sony cameras are anything like the Fujifilm variants (which we expect they will be, as they just have a different mount) we can expect them to have an aperture range of f/1.4-16, making them perfect for low light photography. They should also include a multi-layer lens coating to suppress light flares and ghosting, and have a de-clickable aperture ring for silent, smooth transitions when using the lens for video.

The Fujifilm versions of these three lenses all have an STM stepping motor, which enables almost silent shooting as well as fast, precise autofocus. Each lens has a nice black aperture ring which allows for beautifully rounded, smooth bokeh while the wide aperture provides more control over depth of field. We can also expect the lenses to include at least two SD lens elements to help reduce color fringing and lens aberrations, which means that colors and clarity will be more accurate.

The lens build is sleek and minimalist and housed in a metal casing. It has a black glossy finish and the focus ring benefits from a ridged rubber texture for better handling. No information has been issued yet regarding the size and weight of the Sony lens variants, but if we go by the Fujifilm version we can expect them to be pretty lightweight – perfect for keeping in your kit bag. They may be slightly bigger, as they’re designed for full-frame cameras rather than a cropped sensor, but hopefully it won’t add too much to the weight.

Tokina might be a budget lens brand but that doesn’t mean you can't still create high-quality images with its lenses. The Fujifilm versions of the lenses were all priced around $429-449 (or roughly £312-363), so hopefully the Sony versions will have a similar RRP.

