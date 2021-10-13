Popular

Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR officially released for Nikon Z50 and Z fc

Nikon’s new long-zoom lens is a versatile 27-210mm equivalent all-in-one superzoom for its APS-C mirrorless cameras

Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR
(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR could be the only lens that many Nikon Z50 and Nikon Z fc owners need, covering a wide range of focal lengths from wide-angle to mid-range telephoto. Previously, owners of these cameras were limited to the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR kit lens and the Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR telephoto.

First revealed in the Nikon Z lens roadmap back in July 2021, the new lens helps prop up Nikon’s rather thin looking DX mirrorless lens range. The focal range is the same as the Nikon’s AF-S DX Nikkor 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR DSLR lens, but this lens is significantly shorter and lighter and has a slightly narrower f/6.3 maximum aperture at full zoom.

Nikon has announced that its Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE prime lens, first announced with the Nikon Z fc, is at last available for pre-order – Nikon has been struggling with the same manufacturing and supply issues as the rest of the camera industry during the global pandemic. 

The Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE is a full frame lens rather than one designed specifically for the Z50 and Z fc, but its small size and effective focal length of 42mm, make it a handy standard prime lens for these cameras, so you might argue that there are four lenses to choose from.

The new Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR looks like it could be a handy all-in-one lens for the Nikon Z fc. (Image credit: Nikon)

There is already a Nikon 18-140mm DSLR lens, but this new mirrorless version is smaller and lighter and a good match for the size of the Nikon Z50. (Image credit: Nikon)

Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR features and specs

Nikon is billing the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR as the ‘perfect travelling companion, thanks to its versatile 7.8x focal range, compact and lightweight body weighing just 315g, and a minimum focus distance of 0.2m (at wide focal lengths) for close up shots.

It comes with Nikon’s VR (Vibration Reduction) optical stabilisation system for up to 5 stops of shake compensation – neither the Z50 nor the Z fc have in-body stabilization and is sealed to protect it from dust and drips. Nikon says it’s ideally suited to both stills and video.

(Image credit: Nikon)

Here are the key specs:

Mount: Nikon Z
Format: DX
Focal length: 18–140mm (effective 27-210mm)
Maximum aperture: f/3.5 to 6.3
Minimum aperture: f/22 to 40
Lens construction: 17 elements in 13 groups (inc 2 ED and 2 aspherical)
Angle of view: 76° to 11°30’ (DX image area)
Minimum focus distance: 0.2m at 18mm, up to 0.4 m at 140mm
Maximum reproduction ratio: 0.33x
Vibration reduction: Yes
No. of diaphragm blades: 7 (rounded diaphragm opening)
Filter size: 62mm
Diameter x length: Approx. 73 mm x 90 mm (2.9 in. x 3.6 in.)
Weight: Approx. 315 g (11.2 oz)
Supplied accessories: LC-62B Lens Cap (front cap), LF-N1 Lens Cap (rear cap)

Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR price and availability

The Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR is expected to be available from November 2021 but is available for pre-order now, and will cost $597/$599.

