Nikon announces development of mammoth 800mm Z-series prime lens

Nikon's second super-tele prime for Z-series mirrorless system is an absolute monster, aimed at sports and wildlife shooters

Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S
While the roster of Z-series lenses has been growing, there have been notable gaps in the super-telephoto range on the Nikon Z lens roadmap. But with the recent release of the Nikon Z9 aimed at sports and wildlife photographers, it's a gap that Nikon needs to fill. And now, joining the recently announced Z 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 VR S and Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S, Nikon has revealed (admittedly scant) details of an absolutely gargantuan Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S.

The Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line lens, denoting Nikon's top optical quality, and promises to deliver powerful rendering with outstanding resolution while thoroughly reducing colour bleeding. It will also employ PF (Phase Fresnel – specially shaped lens elements that work rather like a lighthouse lens to focus light) lens tech for the first time in a NIKKOR Z model, enabling a compact and lightweight body to be realised, making it highly portable despite being a super-telephoto lens. 

PF technology has been used previously on the AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR for Nikon DSLRs.

Nikon states that that the appearance of the actual product may differ from the photo shown above.

It's a development announcement, meaning that it's early days and the final specs are yet to be decided, and the final product won't likely be with us for many months, but it's likely to be a pricey lens only within reach of the most dedicated pros with deep pockets. By comparison, Nikon's F-mount AF-S 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR lens costs around $16,300 / £16,650.

The updated Z lens roadmap - including the newly-announced Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 and the 800mm

