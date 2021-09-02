Fujifilm extends X-mount roadmap with four extra camera lenses

Fujifilm has announced a new roadmap for its X-mount lenses, which shows the full line-up of current lens in the range and new lenses that the company has in development. There are two prime lenses being launched this year, and two zoom lenses slated for 2022. The roadmap shows that by the time the X-mount celebrates its 10th birthday next year, there will be 40 lenses in the system.

Full details have been announce for the Fujinon XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR and XF23mmF1.4 R LM WR - which become sister models to the XF33mm F1.4 R LM WR which was introduced this year.

The new zooms which will drop in 2022 will be a XF18-120mm, designed for vloggers and filmmakers, and a XF150-600mm supertelephoto which will appeal to sports and wildlife photographers. Full specifications for these lenses, including the all-important maximum apertures and prices, will be announced at a later date.

XF23mm & XF33mm f/1.4 R LM WR

Arriving in late September, the XF33mm f/1.4 R LM WR will offer a weatherproofed design which uses 15 elements in five groups, including two aspherical elements and a further two elements that use ED glass. The lens offers a minimum focus distance of 30cm, and a full-frame focal length equivalent to 50mm. It has nine rounded iris blades, which are designed to impress bokeh lovers. The lens will cost $799 / £699. The nine year-old XF 35mm f/1.4 R will remain in the range.

Scheduled for release in November is the XF23mm F1.4 R – which will replace the existing non-weatherproofed 23mm f/1.4 lens in the Fujifilm range. This wide-angle prime offers a focal length equivalent of a traditional 35mm. The smaller new-generation lens promises edge-to-edge sharpness using 15 elements, including two aspherical elements and three ED elements, in 10 groups. It has a minimum working distance of 19cm, nine rounded iris blades, and a fast, 'silent' linear autofocus. motor. It will retail for $899/£819.

Longest telephoto yet

The XF18-120mm when it arrives next year will "become the first XF lens that provides a function facilitating one-person shooting of full-scale video, catering to the comprehensive needs of today’s camera users in both stills and videos," says the press announcement. It has a focal length range equivalent to 27-183mm in the 35mm film format.

The XF150-600mm (equivalent to 229-914mm in 35mm film terms), will have the longest telephoto reach of any Fujifilm lens for the X-mount to date. Its 'compact and lightweight' design will complement the portability X-series of cameras, we are told.

