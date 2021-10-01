Leitz launches new range of "ELSIE' cine prime lenses for full-frame cameras

German lens manufacturer Ernst Leitz Wetzlar GmbH has just announced a brand new range of Leitz Elsie cine prime lenses for full-frame cameras. Purpose-built for cinematography, the ELSIE lenses are consistent in both size and speed, perfect for a range of productions.

ELSIE lenses have been designed as premium lenses with a shallower flange depth. This allows for more design flexibility and higher performance without pushing the mechanical or optical characteristics too much. The lenses will be available in LPL (large positive lock) mount to fit professional cinema cameras such as the Arri Alexa LF and Arri Alexa Mini. You will also be able to buy adapters so the lens can be used on Canon EF and Sony E mount bodies.

Designed and produced in Germany, the Leitz ELSIE lenses offer a noticeable but gradual falloff of resolution and illumination. As the image approaches the corners, they create a dimensional pop that draws the viewer’s eye into the center of the frame.

The ELSIE lenses will be available in a range of focal lengths from 15mm up to 150mm. All lenses will have a minimum aperture of T/2.1 except for the 150mm which is yet to be confirmed.

Lenses with a focal range from 15mm to 40mm will all have a minimum focusing distance of 0.35m. The focusing distance of the other lenses in the series change with focal length and are as follows; 50mm - 0.5m, 65mm - 0.65m, 75mm - 0.75, 100mm - 0.85m, 125mm - 1.25m, 150mm - 1.5m.

The weight and dimensions of each lens are very similar as promised. Lenses with focal lengths racing from 18mm to 125mm weigh between 2kg and 2.5kg but the weight of the 15mm and 150mm lens are yet to be announced.

The lenses are named after Elsie Kühn-Leitz, a lifelong humanitarian and daughter of Ernst Leitz II. She risked her own life to help the oppressed and suffering and during the Nazi regime ended up in prison for helping Jews.

Previously Leitz's cinema lenses have been used to film Disney's Cruella, Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building. Leitz ELSIE lenses are now available to buy at B&H Photo in the US but there has been no mention of any current UK stockists.

