7artisans announces new 25mm f/0.95 lens

7artisans has recently announced a new 25mm f/0.95 lens for APS-C lens mounts including Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Fujifilm X-mount, Micro Four Thirds and Canon EOS M. This joins the recently released 7artisans 50mm f/0.95 and 35mm f/0.95 lenses to form the 'Firefly' series, which is designed to deliver super wide maximum apertures.

Due at the end of September, the 7artisans 25mm f/0.95 features 11 optical structures in nine groups, all of which use HOYA lenses. There are also three HOYA ultra-low dispersion lenses to suppress any aspherical aberration that could affect the image resolution.

• Read more: Best Micro Four Thirds lenses

Meanwhile, the 25mm wide angle focal length means that users will be able to capture more of their scene, making it a great option for travel photography. Plus, the super wide f/0.95 aperture will enable users to capture beautifully shallow depth-of-field portraits as well.

The 7artisans 25mm f/0.95 also features a minimum focusing distance of 0.25m, giving users the ability to capture close-up images of their favorite tiny subjects. Meanwhile, 7artisans promises minimal focusing breathing compared to other models, especially in the center. Plus, the stepless aperture design should ensure a smooth transition between apertures for videographers. As a manual focus lens, videographers will also appreciate the moderate damping for the aperture and focus rings, which is designed to give users a good amount of control.

This latest lens from 7artisans features a mechanical structure made of metal. The new housing oxidation process is designed to make the wear resistance and oil stain and corrosion resistance stronger.

At present, there's no formal word on how much the new 7artisans 25mm f/0.95 lens will set you back. However, when the product is released (expected at the end of September), you'll be able to find it on the 7artisans Amazon store.

