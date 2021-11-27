Samyang announces new Xeen Premium cinema lenses – including an anamorphic

Samyang has unveiled a new line of premium cinema lenses, comprised of the Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3 and Xeen Meister 35mm, 50mm and 85mm T1.3 prime lenses.

The Samyang Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3, which features a 2x squeeze factor, will be available exclusively in the PL mount, while the set of three Xeen Meister lenses will be released for PL as well as Canon EF and Sony E mounts.

The first ever Xeen cine primes were released by Samyang in 2015 and the brand has continued to expand the lineup, providing lenses that cover full-frame and large sensors for high-end digital cinematography.

The Xeen Anamorphic 50mm T2.3 contains a newly developed iris with 15 aperture blades. The lens is relatively heavy, weighing 8.5lbs / 3.9kg with a non-rotating front diameter of 114mm.

This speciality anamorphic lens (after being de-squeezed) will cover a wide 2.55:1 aspect ratio when used with full-frame 35mm sensors. It is designed to perform in low-light environments, with a glow-in-the-dark barrel font coated with carbon-fiber for a luxurious feel.

The wide-aperture Xeen Meister lens range features X-coating technology to control internal light reflections, creating a distinctive and consistent flare and ghosting for dramatic imaging effects. All three primes are color-matched and feature a super-bright T1.3 aperture with 13 blades, delivering excellent low light performance and beautiful blurred backgrounds.

The PL-mount Meister lenses support the i Technology protocol, so that compatible cameras can record metadata such as focal length, aperture and focus distance. Other noteworthy features include 8K-ready resolution, a 300° throw on the focus ring, and robust titanium construction.

There's no information on price just yet for either lens line, though the carbon-fiber Xeen 50mm T1.5 sells for about about a grand-and-a-half. No release date has been revealed to us, either, but considering that Samyang has plans for multiple grand unveilings across Europe in the coming weeks, we could expect to get our hands on these lenses relatively soon.

