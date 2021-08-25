The best DSLR in 2021: old-school DSLRs for beginners, enthusiasts and pros

The best DSLR cameras don't just offer plenty of megapixel power and ergonomic handling, they're also beginning to incorporate popular mirrorless camera technologies as well. In fact, while many camera manufacturers have focused the majority of their attention on producing mirrorless bodies, many photographers actually still prefer using the best DSLRs instead.

It's not hard to see why either – with fantastic battery life, optical viewfinders ensuring no lags or delays and super ergonomic grips, the best DSLRs are also beginning to feature traditionally mirrorless features. These include 4K video and on-sensor phase detect autofocus, which ensure equally fast and effective live view modes.

For a long time, if you wanted the best camera, that meant you needed a DSLR. With the influx of the best mirrorless cameras, this isn't necessarily the case now. However, there are still some fantastic pieces of professional imaging technology available in the DSLR format, including the Nikon D850 and the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV. Plus, newer bodies such as the Nikon D780 and the Canon EOS 90D incorporate newer video and autofocus tech to give a hybrid DSLR/ mirrorless solution.

It's also worth remembering that investing in one of the best DSLRs is actually a pretty affordable way of taking a step up from the best camera phones or best compact cameras. The Nikon D3500 is a fantastic beginner camera at an even better price – as is the Canon EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D. These two bodies might not have all the bells and whistles, but they do give you a great path into 'proper' photography without having to break the bank.

Another great upside to investing in one of the best DSLRs is the lenses. When you purchase a Canon or Nikon DSLR, you've got years and years worth of lenses that you can invest in – either second hand or brand new. From super-affordable prime lenses to fisheyes to superzooms, DSLRs have got a wealth of glass to explore. Meanwhile, most mirrorless camera systems are still trying to cover all their bases.

• Read more: What are the best camera lenses to buy?

Another key advantage of using a DSLR is that it features an optical viewfinder. This means that users are able to view their prospective photos naturally via the mirror housed inside the camera, rather than the 'mini TV' electronic viewfinder found in mirrorless cameras. While EVF quality has advanced in leaps and bounds, lag and delays when taking photos aren't totally uncommon.

No matter what reason you prefer DSLRs vs mirrorless cameras, we've rounded up the best DSLR camera for you to peruse below. We've separated the sections into DSLRs for beginners, enthusiasts and professionals for your ease of use.

The best DSLR in 2021

Beginners

Here we've picked our favorite entry-level DSLRs. We think these are all the best all-around DSLRs for new users, however, we rate them all for different reasons. Some are highly affordable, while others have more sophisticated features, so take a look through and see which ones seem like they'd suit you best.

(Image credit: Nikon)

The Nikon D3500 was launched back in 2018 as an evolution of Nikon's best-selling line of starter DSLR cameras. We also rate it as one of the best Nikon cameras right now, as well as one of the best cameras for beginners. Novice photographers are often worried about DSLRs being complicated to use, but the Nikon D3500 has a brilliant ‘Guide’ shooting mode that acts as a fully interactive tutorial on photography, delivered via the rear LCD screen. The rear screen is fixed, and you’re limited to Full HD video rather than 4K, but the 24-megapixel sensor delivers super-sharp images and the retracting 18-55mm kit lens is rather good too. The D3500 is small, light, cheap and easy to use – all the qualities that will appeal to beginners. It might seem as if camera technology is advancing at breakneck speed right now, but the D3500 has all the qualities we still look for in a beginner camera, and we still haven't seen anything to touch it at this price.

Read more: Nikon D3500 review

Learn: Photography tips for beginners

(Image credit: Canon)

Canon does make a couple of cheaper DSLRs than this one, but we reckon they’re a little cut down in features and build quality and we’d recommend paying just a little bit extra for the EOS Rebel SL3 DSLR (sold as the EOS 250D in Europe). Why? Because it has a vari-angle touchscreen on the back and a sensor with Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology, so the autofocus in live view is really snappy. We also love the fact that you can start from a simple Guided user interface when you’re still learning, and then switch to the standard setup when you feel more confident and want more control. This is the best DSLR for beginners keen to learn and experiment with new techniques – it's also as good in live view mode as a 'mirrorless' camera.

Read more: Canon Rebel SL3 / EOS 250D review

(Image credit: Canon)

3. Canon EOS Rebel T100 / EOS 4000D A bare-bones camera that strips back the cost but still delivers Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 18MP Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 2.7in fixed, 230,000 dots Max burst speed: 3fps Max video resolution: 1080p (Full HD) User level: Beginner TODAY'S BEST DEALS $329 View at Walmart $454.95 View at Walmart $469.99 View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Super-cheap to buy + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - Poor viewfinder and screen - No image stabiliser on kit lens

Canon has deliberately built the EOS Rebel T100 (EOS 4000D) down to a price, and we think they might have taken the cost cutting a fraction too far. It's a decent camera, but only if you can get it for a lot less money than the Nikon D3500 (above). The Canon is well suited to beginners, with the same ‘intelligent’ full auto shooting mode and feature guide as you’ll find in pricier Canon cameras. The ‘Quick’ menu is typically intuitive, and there are plenty of scene modes as well as more advanced shooting modes. There’s also a Creative Auto mode to help you progress from ‘basic zone’ to ‘creative zone’ modes. The 18MP image sensor is a very old design and a little lacking in megapixels compared with most current DSLRs, though, and there are more serious cutbacks in other areas. We wouldn’t expect a touchscreen at this price, but the rear LCD is disappointingly small and low-resolution. Ultimately, it’s a very basic camera but the best DSLR to get if you just want to dip your toe in the photographic water and spend as little cash as possible.

Read more: Canon EOS Rebel T100 / 4000D review

Enthusiasts

Which of the best DSLRs for enthusiasts you pick will depend highly on your budget. Accordingly, we've kicked off this enthusiast's section with APS-C cameras because they provide excellent image quality, features and performance at a very affordable price point. However, full-frame sensors provide a notable step up in image quality, so we've chosen some full-frame alternatives for photographers who prepared to spend a little more.

(Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon EOS 90D It's the enthusiasts DSLR with everything, including 32.5 megapixels! Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 32.5MP Lens mount: Canon EF-S Screen: 3in vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040,000 dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism Max burst speed: 10fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,199 View at Walmart $1,199 View at BHPhoto $1,360.99 View at Dell Reasons to buy + Highest APS-C resolution yet + 10fps continuous shooting + Uncropped 4K video Reasons to avoid - Limited buffer capacity - 18-135mm IS USM lens disappointing - Losing detail by ISO 1600

This is the best Canon camera for enthusiasts, and it arrived with groundbreaking specs that no other camera in this category can match and could leave a few professional photographers and videographers taking a look too. The EOS 90D packs in an amazing 32.5 million pixels – the highest yet for an APS-C camera – though don't expect to see any obvious and instant benefit in image quality. Instead, revel in this camera's 10fps continuous shooting capability and its uncropped 4K video capture – a consumer level Canon that (finally) doesn't reduce the angle of view for 4K video. The extra megapixels do dent the EOS 90D's high ISO/low light performance, but this camera has so many capabilities and so much potential, we think it's a dazzlingly good all-rounder for enthusiasts who want to try every facet of photography.

Read more: Canon EOS 90D review | Canon EOS 90D vs EOS 80D vs EOS 7D Mark II

(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon fans looking for an all-round equivalent to the do-it-all Canon EOS 90D should take a look at the Nikon D7500. Also designed for enthusiasts, it offers a slightly faster 8fps continuous shooting speed, a proven 51-point autofocus system and the ability to capture 4K video. It has a tilting rear screen rather than the fully-articulated design on the EOS 90D and relies on slower contrast AF in live view mode, but if you do most of your shooting through the viewfinder these will be small points. The D7500 also has a lower resolution (20MP vs 32.5MP) but in real-world shooting its high-performance sensor delivers images which are not far behind the definition offered by the Canon, despite the difference in megapixels. Nikon fans who like sports photography might also want to take a look at the Nikon D500, but this is a much more expensive camera and it's growing harder to find.

• Read more: Nikon D7500 review

• See also: Nikon Z50 vs D7500

(Image credit: Nikon)

6. Nikon D780 The impressive Nikon D780 uses mirrorless AF tech for its live view Specifications Type: DSLR Sensor: Full frame Megapixels: 24.4MP Lens mount: Nikon FX Screen: 3.2in tilting screen, 2,359k dots Viewfinder: Pentaprism Max burst speed: 7/12fps Max video resolution: 4K UHD User level: Enthusiast/professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,793.99 View at Walmart $2,296.95 View at Crutchfield $2,299.99 View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Great handling + Fast live view AF + Uncropped 4K video Reasons to avoid - Two AF systems to master - Manual live view swapping - Expensive while new

The Nikon D780 takes the on-sensor phase detection autofocus of Nikon's own mirrorless Z6 model to offer a DSLR with mirrorless camera live view performance – brilliant! In fairness, Nikon has been a bit slow off the mark here, since Canon DSLRs have long used Canon's Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology to do the same thing. Essentially, the D780 is like a modernised, supercharged version of Nikon's still popular D750 full frame DSLR. The D780 doesn't just have advanced live view AF – it also comes with a high-resolution tilting touchscreen display, 4K UHD video, dual UHS-II compatible memory card slots and continuous shooting speeds up to 12fps in live view mode. Combine that with its solid design and comfortable grip and you've got a camera that's an instant classic. The D780, like other Nikon DSLRs, combines well though out design with solid build and very satisfying handling.

Read more: Nikon D780 review

(Image credit: Canon)

We like the Nikon D780, but the EOS 6D Mark II has been around longer and has impressive features of its own. The 26-megapixel sensor is good rather than great, but it does have Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF system, so the live view autofocus is very fast and effective. The 45-point viewfinder AF system is pretty good too, although the focus points are all clustered towards the centre of the screen. The EOS 6D Mark II can capture images at 6.5fps in burst mode, and extremely useful vari-angle touchscreen display. It has been upstaged somewhat by the newer Canon EOS RP and Canon's other mirrorless models, but it's a solid buy that's cheaper than the Nikon D780 (above) and it has a fully articulating screen.

Also read: Canon EOS 6D Mark II review | Canon EOS 5D Mark IV vs EOS 6D Mark II

Professionals

There are several categories of professional DSLR to consider. Some favor high-resolution models like the Nikon D850, which are designed to provide superior image quality above all else. For those who want a more well-rounded shooting tool, there are also reliable professional all-rounders like the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV or Pentax K-1 Mark II.

Lastly, there are also high-speed sports specialists like the Nikon D6 and Canon EOS-1D X Mark III. We've left these last two out of our list because they are so specialized, but the models we've chosen below are suitable for professionals and within the reach of keen amateurs too. If you want to know more, read our guide to the best professional cameras.

(Image credit: Nikon)

APS-C format DSLRs offer the best compromise between features, quality and price, but professionals will demand a step up in image quality, and that means a full frame DSLR. The Nikon D850 is an expensive camera (though prices are falling), but its capabilities put it in a class of its own. Its 45.7MP resolution is spectacular, it has a 153-point autofocus system, and can capture images at 7 frames per second – or 9fps with the optional MB-D18 battery grip. Amazing video features also makes it one of the best 4K camera choices around – though the newer Nikon D780 would be a better and cheaper choice for DSLR videographers. The Nikon D850 doesn't have the new Nikon D780's hybrid on-sensor autofocus technology, so its live view autofocus speeds are relatively pedestrian, but that scarcely puts a dent in the D850's all-round appeal as arguably the best DSLR of all for professional photographers. It looked spectacular when it first came out in 2017, and it looks just as good today... but cheaper!

Read more: N ikon D850 review

(Image credit: Canon)

The EOS 5D Mark IV is Canon’s all-time best DSLR camera if you want a reasonably high megapixel count without sacrificing too much in the way of continuous drive speed, and clean, noise-free image quality at very high ISO settings. On paper, its features look unspectacular compared to the Nikon D850’s, but for many pros the 30MP resolution is more than enough – and the 4K video makes it regarded as the best camera for filmmaking by many DSLR users, even if there is quite a severe crop factor. Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF gives the ESO 5D Mark IV perky autofocus performance in live view and video modes, too. It’s proved itself versatile, robust and reliable – all major plus points for pro photographers. Canon has shifted its attention towards its full frame mirrorless EOS R cameras of late, however, so it's not clear when - or even if - we will see a successor to the EOS 5D Mark IV.

Read more:

• Canon EOS 5D Mark IV review

• Canon EOS 5D Mark IV vs Nikon D850

(Image credit: Pentax)

Pentax seems to soldier along in its own little bubble, seemingly unaffected by outside events, so the Pentax K-1 Mark II is typically solid but unadventurous in is specifications. It does have a tough, weather-sealed construction, and a highly effective sensor-shift image stabilisation system that works with any attached lens, unlike competing Canon and Nikon DSLRs, which do not have in-body stabilisation. Better still, the 5-axis stabilizer can work in trick modes to deliver anti-aliasing correction, an increase in fine detail and texture based on Pixel Shift through multiple exposures, and even an Astrotracer mode to avoid stars appearing to streak through the sky. With a 36MP full-frame image sensor, the K-1 Mark II certainly gives you a lot of megapixels for the money, though the 33-point autofocus system does feel dated, and Live View autofocus is poor. For DSLR fans who want a big, solid, premium-quality and traditional camera, though, it still has strong appeal.

Read more: Pentax K-1 Mark II review

So which DSLR should you buy?

If you're a beginner photographer, there's no better (or cheaper) way to wrap your head around the core principles of photography than investing in a starter-level DSLR. Not only will you have the benefits of interchangeable lenses and an optical viewfinder, but you'll also have the ability to take full manual control over your camera – essential for taking your photography to the next level.

If you'd describe yourself as more of an enthusiast or professional, then a DSLR is still a very good option to consider. Some of the best photographers in the world shoot with DSLR cameras, from the Nikon D850 to the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

But which is the best DSLR to invest in? Well, this will depend on a variety of different factors, from your budget, to your favored photographic genre, to your previous experience. While a beginner would likely prefer an affordable and easy-to-use DSLR, more experienced photographers will begin to look at factors such as sensor size, megapixel count, video capabilities and more. Meanwhile, professional photographers will be looking for the crème de la crème of DSLRs that will guarantee image quality and durability.

Whichever you choose, we think you'll enjoy these sturdy and affordable alternatives to mirrorless cameras.

Read more:

• The best camera for beginners

• Best cameras for enthusiasts

• Best professional cameras

• The cheapest full-frame cameras

• Best mirrorless cameras

• DSLR vs mirrorless cameras