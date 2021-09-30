Popular

TTArtisan releases a super-affordable macro lens for Fujifilm X, Sony E and MFT

The TTArtisan 40mm Macro f/2.8 is an affordable lens that makes close-up photography accessible to everyone

TTArtisan 40mm f/2.8 macro
(Image credit: TTArtisan)

TTArtisan has just released the TTAritsan 40mm Macro f/2.8, compatible with Fujifilm X, Sony E and Micro Four Thirds cameras. The affordable fast prime has a maximum aperture of f/2.8 and 1:1 magnification. 

The TTAritsan 40mm Macro f/2.8 is a small and lightweight lens with a full metal body, weighing only 371g and has a filter thread size of 52cm. If shooting with the Panasonic GX9 or the Fujifilm X-T4 you'll have a macro set up under 900g. Its compact design makes it perfect for carrying in your kit bag whether you shoot photos or video.

It's made up of eight elements in seven groups and is built with eleven aperture blades to achieve smooth, rounded bokeh. It’s a manual focus lens with a clickable aperture ring that goes from f/2.8 to f/16. The aperture ring is said to be smooth and the clicks 'just enough to let you know you’ve changed the settings'. You’ll need to remember to set the in-camera settings to ‘shoot without lens’ or ‘release without lens’ before you can use it.

In order to reduce light flares, ghosting effects and chromatic aberrations, the lens has a multi-layer coating that the manufacturer says will ensure excellent image quality from corner to corner. It has a minimum focus distance of 17cm and offers a 1:1 life-size reproduction ratio. In full-frame terms, it would be equivalent to a 60mm lens on Fujifilm and Sony bodies or 80mm on Micro Four Thirds cameras. 

At just $113.99 / £99.99 (approximately AU$157), this is by far the cheapest option for a 40mm macro lens for Fujifilm X mount, Sony E mount and Micro Four Thirds.  It is likely to be a welcome addition to anyone who wants to give macro photography a go but has a very tight budget.

Hannah Rooke
Hannah Rooke

Having studied Journalism and Public Relations at the University of the West of England Hannah developed a love for photography through a module on photojournalism. She specialises in Portrait, Fashion and lifestyle photography but has more recently branched out in the world of stylised product photography. For the last 3 years Hannah has worked at Wex Photo Video as a Senior Sales Assistant using her experience and knowledge of cameras to help people buy the equipment that is right for them. With 5 years experience working with studio lighting, Hannah has run many successful workshops teaching people how to use different lighting setups.

