Fujifilm GFX to get tilt-shift lens as new GF roadmap released (but you'll have a wait)

Fujifilm has unveiled plans for four new lenses for its range of GFX medium format cameras. Announced at the annual X-Summit today, the new Fujifilm GF roadmap shows that plans for the lens line-up over the next two years – including that there will be a tilt-shift lens available for the system coming in 2023.

Read more:

• X Summit Prime 2021 report

• Fujifilm GFX50S II announced

• New Fujifilm X-T30 II

• Latest Fujifilm X-mount lens roadmap

The other three lenses revealed include the new low-cost 35-70mm f/4-5-5.6 which is designed to be the kit lens for the just-announced Fujifilm GFX50S II, which will be available this year. For 2022, Fujifilm are also promising a 55mm f/1.7 and a 20-35mm wide-angle zoom. This will extend the Fujifilm G-mount line-up to 16 lenses (plus a 1.4x teleconverter).

Fujifilm's latest GF lens roadmap (updated September 2021) (Image credit: Fujifilm)

The roadmap is designed to show the ambition for this range of lenses, as the GFX family celebrates its fifth birthday. Tilt-shift lenses are popular amongst architectural and product photographers - so this is an exciting announcement for the system. For the moment at least, Fujifilm are not revealing any details of this lens – not even the focal length. Most, but not all, tilt shift lenses are wide-angles, however, and on the roadmap it has been placed so as to suggest a focal length of around 30mm.

Prototype of the GF20-35mm that was announced at the 02 September 2021 Fujifilm X-Summit (Image credit: Fujifilm)

Almost as exciting is the announcement of the GF20-35mm – which has the equivalent focal length to a traditional full-frame 16-35mm lens. With the widest lens currently in the GF range being the Fujinon GF23mm f4 R LM WR, this zoom will stretch the options for landscape and documentary shooters. No maximum aperture, or other details, have been given at this point.

Also coming next year is large-aperture prime standard lens GF55mm F1.7 (equivalent to 44mm in the 35mm film format). The fast f/1.7 prime is described as combining with the shallow depth-of-field produced by the large format sensor, to "render the background out of focus for the maximum level of creamy bokeh". This lens joins the Fujifilm GF80mm F1.7 R WR which has the same maximum aperture.

The new Fujifilm GF35-70mmF4.5-5.6 WR kit lens for the GFX system (Image credit: Future)

Available later this month with the new Fujifilm GFX50S II camera is the Fujinon GF35-70mm F4.5-5.6 WR standard zoom – equivalent to a traditional 28-55mm lens. The lens was developed to produce a lightweight, low-cost lens to go with the new budget model in the GFX range.

The water resistant lens weighs in at 440g - half the weight of the older GF 32-64mm f/4 R LM WR. The new lens has a variable maximum aperture - and also does away with the manual aperture ring - to help achieve its smaller proportions.

The has been designed to produce minimal focus breathing to enhance its credentials to video shooters. It has minimum focus of 0.35m and maximum magnification ratio of 0.28x. It offers a minimum aperture of f/32, and a 62mm front filter ring.

Although available in the GFX 50S II kit from the end of September, the lens will only go on sale separately from November - when it will cost $900/£849.

Read more:

• Fujifilm GFX 100s vs GFX 100

• Best medium format cameras

• Fujifilm GFX 100 review

• Fujinon GF lens roadmap