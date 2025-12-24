In April this year, I set sail from Singapore on a 15,000 nautical mile journey from South East Asia, across the Indian Ocean, down the east coast of Africa and up the west to Barcelona.

I was lecturing on photography on a cruise ship, and the good fortune of the gig allowed time to indulge my own practice. I have been doing this on and off for several years, honing my skills as a travel photographer.

While looking, seeing, noticing and storytelling are far more important than kit, the gear still matters. And to that point, I was incredibly excited that the start of the trip coincided with the launch of the Fujifilm GFX100RF. To my great relief, I managed to get my hands on one just in the nick of time.

I have been a long-term user and fan of the Fujifilm GFX 50R. While I have a trio of Fujinon GF lenses, I rarely use anything other than the GF 45mm f/2.8 (equivalent to 35mm) so the fixed 35mm (equivalent to 28mm) of the GFX100RF was not a big issue.

However, while I am perfectly happy with the 35mm, I would probably still opt for a 45mm if I could. I would also prefer an extra couple of stops, and was a little concerned that the widest f/4 aperture might not be fast enough.

In reality, it has not been a problem and the ISO performance more than compensates. Although I would still accept a bit more size and weight for an extra stop or so, it is not a deal breaker.

The weight and size of the camera are a delight, especially noticeable after a long day of shooting in hot places. Although when paired with my well-used Godox V1 flashgun, the balance and ergonomics feel very off. Not a fault of the GFX100RF, but something for me to consider.

The huge sensor is ideal for my work, which often ends up printed very large on gallery walls. It is one of the reasons I am drawn to medium format. I am also attracted to the 3:4 aspect ratio, one of my original motivations for switching to the Fujifilm GFX system a few years ago.

On that point, the aspect ratio dial feels redundant. I never use it and probably never will. It simply crops, yet it gets its own dedicated dial. It feels gimmicky to me. The digital zoom button is similar, a crop function disguised as a physical feature. In my view, the camera would be better and simpler without both of them. Simplicity is best!

Otherwise, the camera is an utter delight to use. The files are simply sublime. It is not perfect, but for me it comes very close.

