The best Fujifilm cameras in 2021: retro compacts, mirrorless and medium format

The best Fujifilm cameras come in three main types: Fujifilm X-mount mirrorless cameras, Fujifilm's premium fixed lens compacts and the company's impressive (and impressively affordable) medium format GFX cameras. We've split our guide into sections for each type.

Specializing in APS-C and medium format sensors, Fujifilm's range of cameras includes entry-level models like the Fujifilm X-T200 to the newly announced 50MP Fujifilm GFX50S II. If you're looking for a camera to shoot video, the in-body-stabilization of the Fujifilm X-T4 might be your best bet while the Fujifilm X-S10 is the ultimate all-rounder.

Fujifilm is known for manufacturing some of the best mirrorless cameras and best medium format cameras you can buy. Designed with retro cameras in mind, many Fujifilm cameras feature dials for adjusting things like shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation.

To get the most out of your photography, pair your camera body with some of the best Fujifilm lenses such as the Fujinon XF 8-16mm f/2.8 R LM WR which is perfect for landscapes or the Fujinon XF80mm F2.8 R LM OIS WR Macro for your close-up photography needs.

Whether you're after a top-end Fujifilm GFX 100S or a more compact model like the Fujifilm X-T30 (recently upgraded to the X-T30 II), we've put together a list of the best Fujifilm cameras you can buy.

The best Fujifilm camera in 2021

X-mount mirrorless

Unlike the higher-level X series cameras, the Fujifilm X-S10 doesn't include as many external exposure control dials but considering its weight and build quality, we can let that slide. The Fujifilm X-S10 is the ultimate all-rounder with IBIS (in-body stabilization), a fully articulated screen and excellent handling. Some Fujifilm users may be disappointed to find out the shutter speed button has been replaced with a mode dial but this camera has so many other appealing qualities it shouldn't matter too much. The Fujifilm X-S10 might just be the best APS-C camera on the market right now in terms of performance, build quality and price point which is why we have it at the number one spot.

The Fujifilm X-T4 is a powerful APS-C sensor camera that suits the needs of both videographers and photographers alike. Expanding on the already impressive Fujifilm X-T3, the X-T4 also features 6.5 stops of IBIS, an improved shutter that lasts longer and can achieve higher burst speeds plus an updated battery so you can shoot for longer. Like the X-T3 which was released in 2018, it has the same 26.1MP X-Trans sensor, super-fast autofocus and the capacity to shoot 4K video. It does come in at a higher price point than the X-T3, but with all the improvements we think it's definitely worth it if your budget will stretch.

You might want to think of the Fujifilm X-T30 as the smaller, sister version of the Fujifilm X-T3. With many of the same internal specifications including a 26.1mp X-Trans Sensor, a 30fps electronic shutter and super fast, phase-detect AF it offers a cheaper alternative in a more compact body. It doesn't have as many exposure control dials as the X-T3 but these options can be customized in the menu. While the video capabilities of the X-T30 aren't up to the same professional level as the X-T4, it still has the ability to shoot in 4K at 30fps. Fujifilm has just announced a brand new Fujifilm X-T30 II which rather than being a complete update, refreshes the pre-existing model. It will include the super-fast autofocus system of the X-T4 plus Fujifilm's latest film simulations; Classic Neg, Eterna Bleach Bypass, Monochromatic color and color Chrome Effect Blue. You will also be able to apply a grain effect in-camera, its HDR mode offers up to 800%+ dynamic range and Multiple Exposure options have also been extended.

The Fujifilm X-T200 is the perfect entry-level camera for people that want something that produces high-quality images but won't break the bank. The X-T200 features several improvements on the original Fujifilm X-T100 including 4K video at 30p rather than 15p and faster autofocus. It has the same 24.4MP APS-S CMOS sensors as the X-T100 which is more than capable of taking high-resolution images for print. With a slightly bigger, fully articulated screen and a quicker 8fps in burst mode, the X-T200 certainly has a lot of appeal. You can purchase the camera either as body-only or as a kit with the XC15-24mm F3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens. Both cameras use Fujifilm's W126S battery but it's worth noting the X-T200 has a shorter battery life than the X-T100 so a spare will be handy. This would be a perfect choice for anyone who wants to buy their first Fujifilm camera and start their photographic journey.

At first glance, the Fujifilm X-E4 might seem very similar to the X-T4 but in reality, it's quite a different camera. While the X-T4 is aimed at professionals looking for a decent all-rounder, the X-E4 is more aimed at enthusiasts or travel photographers who want something compact and portable but with the handling of a traditional camera. The X-E4 features the same sensor and focussing system as the X-T4 but it doesn't include IBIS. Unlike the X-T4, the X-E4 is a rangefinder-style camera which, a bit like Marmite, some people love and some people hate. The X-E4 comes in a kit with the Fujifilm XF 27mm f/2.8 lens which not only looks and feels well made, it also delivers high-end performance. The X-E4 comes in either black or silver and it works best with Fujifilm's prime lenses.

Styled on a classic rangefinder camera but featuring the latest digital technology, The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 is aimed at people who want a retro camera with modern features. The X-Pro 3 includes the latest 26.1MP X-Trans sensor, improved autofocus and a unique screen design. Instead of having a screen that always shows an image, it has a screen that folds flat against the body and using a small digital screen imitates film packet slots on the back of film cameras. The hybrid electrical/optical viewfinder makes it stand out from other Fujifilm cameras as it offers a fully electronic mode, an optical mode with electronic overlays and a digital rangefinder mode. The Fujifilm X-Pro 3 comes in black, Dura black or Dura silver. The Dura models come with a surface-hardening technology called Duratect which is applied to achieve strong scratch resistance so it will look brand new for longer. Released in 2019, the Fujifilm X-Pro3 has retained its high price point, otherwise, it might appear higher in the list. This is certainly a camera that you would buy if you're looking for something a little more specialist.

Compact cameras

Fujifilm's original X100 was the camera that sparked people's obsession with Fujifilm's retro-styled modern cameras. Five models later, the Fujifilm X100V is still a very popular choice for those who want a premium camera without the faff of changing lenses. With a street-friendly fixed lens equivalent to 35mm, it makes it the perfect camera for street photographers or portrait photographers alike. It possesses the same exceptional build quality of all Fujifilm cameras in a small, pocketable version that makes it ever so portable. It has the same 26.1MP X-Trans sensor as the X-T4 and the same hybrid viewfinder as in the X-Pro 3. The X100V might just be the most advanced, APS-C fixed lens camera on the market and certainly aimed at enthusiasts but its slick design and up-to-date features don't come cheap.

8. Fujifilm XF10 It's like an X100V but less than half the price Specifications Type: Compact Sensor: APS-C Megapixels: 24.2MP Lens: 28mm f/2.8 (effective) Screen: 3in fixed LCD, 1,040k dots Viewfinder: No Max continuous shooting speed: 6fps Max video resolution: 4K User level: Enthusiast TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 59 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Super-slim + Great value Reasons to avoid - No viewfinder - Autofocus not the fastest

The Fujifilm XF10 might just be Fujifilm's most underrated camera. While it doesn't come with a viewfinder, it would suit anyone who prefers to shoot in live view. It features a 24MP APS-C sensor and a versatile 28mm equivalent f/2.8 lens which covers a wide range of subjects. It's small enough to slip into a jacket or even trouser pocket which adds to the desirability of this small but mighty camera. Choose from either champagne gold with a brown leather group or black with a color-coordinated grip. While it doesn't feature the exposure control dials you might expect from Fujifilm cameras, it does include a mode dial and a quick menu button. For the price, it's a fabulous camera that for whatever reason seems to have slipped under people's radar.

Medium format

What sets Fujifilm apart from other camera brands is it doesn't make full-frame cameras. Instead, it specializes in cameras on the opposite end of the spectrum; APS-C and medium format. Although the GFX 50R is soon to be discontinued following the announcement of the new GFX50SII it's still a cracking camera that deserves to be on the list. The GFX 50R is modeled on a rangefinder-style camera and features exposure control dials and customizable buttons. The large, medium format sensor delivers insane image quality that continues to impress long after you've first used it. The GFX 50 R is so appealing because it's one of the cheapest medium format cameras on the market and is three-quarters of the price of the GFX 50S. It's still bigger and bulkier than the X-series models but for anyone who's working primarily in a studio and needs to print large scale, it's more affordable than other brand equivalents.

10. Fujifilm GFX 100S How has Fujifilm made a medium format this good, at this price? Specifications Sensor: Medium format Megapixels: 102MP Lens mount: Fujifilm G LCD: 3.2-inch 2-axis touchscreen, 2.36 million dots Viewfinder: EVF, 3.69 million dots Max continuous shooting speed: 5fps Max video resolution: 4K at 30fps User level: Professional TODAY'S BEST DEALS $5,999 Preorder at BHPhoto $5,999.95 View at Walmart Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Surprisingly compact and affordable + 102MP images + Snappy AF performance + Improved image stabilization Reasons to avoid - Still heavy for long handheld use - 8-way joystick takes getting used to

Fujifilm is doing something for medium format photography that no other brand has managed. It's made the luxury of having a 100MP sensor more affordable while maintaining incredible image quality, fast autofocus and a high-end build. The GFX100S has a more compact body than the original GFX 100 but doesn't compromise on sensor resolution or in-body stabilization. Somehow, Fujifilm has managed to make a camera that delivers everything the original GFX100 could deliver, only in a smaller body and at not much more than half the price. It's the kind of camera wizardry we live for and there's no surprise it made it into our top ten.

