Laowa's latest macro lens is capable of 10x magnification!

Laowa appears to be working on a new macro lens. This in itself isn't particularly noteworthy, as according to the official Venus Optics website (the parent company of the Laowa brand), there are currently 17 Laowa macro lenses. However, this latest lens is rather special thanks to it offering up to 10x magnification.

For context, a typical macro lens usually offers a 1:1 reproduction ratio (1x). 1x magnification means the object you're photographing is reproduced at exactly the same size on the image sensor of your camera as it appears in real life.

Laowa already produces a macro lens with 5x magnification - the 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro - yet this new lens promises double that, which is no mean feat.

(Image credit: Weibo / Camera Beta)

The 10x Ultra Macro optic is said to have a working distance of 40.35mm in the 1-5x magnification range, and 22.5mm if you want 5-10x magnification. Further details and specifications are currently limited, but it's said that this is a full-frame lens compatible with multiple mounts. Judging by the early product shots, it seems the lens could ship with a native PL mount, with separate adapters sold to convert this to RF, Z, E, or L mounts. This system is used by the even more specialist Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO macro 'lens' (it's actually a kit containing an objective lens which can be fitted with one of four extension tubes, each offering a different level of magnification, up to a whopping 50x!).

The Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50x NA0.5 Supermicro APO lens set (Image credit: Laowa)

We're also told that the lens will be light and compact and its exterior length will not change when adjusting magnification. The full-range parfocal focusing design also means focus shouldn't shift when changing magnification. As with many other Laowa macro lenses, this latest offering should keep aberrations to a minimum thanks to its APO (apochromatic) optical construction which is designed to supress both lateral and longitudinal fringing. This is crucial for high magnification close-ups where even minor fringing could otherwise be very distracting.

(Image credit: Weibo / Camera Beta)

We don't yet have details on pricing, availability, or even an official lens name. But considering the existing Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro lens retails for $399, while the highly specialized Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO will set you back $1500, it's likely the new 10x lens will be priced somewhere in between.

Story credit: Weibo, Camera Beta