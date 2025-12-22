Laowa's latest macro lens is capable of 10x magnification!
That's 10x more magnification than most macro lenses
Laowa appears to be working on a new macro lens. This in itself isn't particularly noteworthy, as according to the official Venus Optics website (the parent company of the Laowa brand), there are currently 17 Laowa macro lenses. However, this latest lens is rather special thanks to it offering up to 10x magnification.
For context, a typical macro lens usually offers a 1:1 reproduction ratio (1x). 1x magnification means the object you're photographing is reproduced at exactly the same size on the image sensor of your camera as it appears in real life.
Laowa already produces a macro lens with 5x magnification - the 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro - yet this new lens promises double that, which is no mean feat.
The 10x Ultra Macro optic is said to have a working distance of 40.35mm in the 1-5x magnification range, and 22.5mm if you want 5-10x magnification. Further details and specifications are currently limited, but it's said that this is a full-frame lens compatible with multiple mounts. Judging by the early product shots, it seems the lens could ship with a native PL mount, with separate adapters sold to convert this to RF, Z, E, or L mounts. This system is used by the even more specialist Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO macro 'lens' (it's actually a kit containing an objective lens which can be fitted with one of four extension tubes, each offering a different level of magnification, up to a whopping 50x!).
We're also told that the lens will be light and compact and its exterior length will not change when adjusting magnification. The full-range parfocal focusing design also means focus shouldn't shift when changing magnification. As with many other Laowa macro lenses, this latest offering should keep aberrations to a minimum thanks to its APO (apochromatic) optical construction which is designed to supress both lateral and longitudinal fringing. This is crucial for high magnification close-ups where even minor fringing could otherwise be very distracting.
We don't yet have details on pricing, availability, or even an official lens name. But considering the existing Laowa 25mm f/2.8 2.5-5X Ultra Macro lens retails for $399, while the highly specialized Laowa Aurogon FF 10-50X NA0.5 Supermicro APO will set you back $1500, it's likely the new 10x lens will be priced somewhere in between.
Story credit: Weibo, Camera Beta
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.