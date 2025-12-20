DIY gear modifications can create some unusual shots, which is exactly what caught my attention about a recent project from Snapiness YouTuber, photographer and camera hacker, James Warner.

Warner’s channel is known for retro camera insight and unusual camera tricks. One of Warner’s latest projects fits into the latter category.

Shaped bokeh disks are a common photography hack for unusual photos. By placing a disk with a cut-out shape over the camera lens, photographers are able to change the shape of the bokeh balls to whatever shape is cut from the disk.

Warner took that one step further, creating a way to spin the disk and make the bokeh shapes actually move, creating an unusual bokeh effect for video. Warner was inspired by another YouTuber, Pablo of Lensevision, who created two split shapes, sandwiched them together and added a motor to get a flickering effect with spinning bokeh.

Take a look at the method and the results below:

I built a free spinning bokeh lens adapter for your camera - YouTube Watch On

Warner 3D-printed a bearing and gear system that attaches to the camera lens, much like a screw-in lens filter does. Then, he added different 3D-printed shapes. Spinning the gears on the holster spins the disk, which spins the shaped bokeh for an unusual video effect.

Warner’s creation has garnered 1.7 million views on YouTube (and counting). He’s even shared the 3D printing files for free.

A self-described beginner at 3D modeling, Warner admits there are some faults. In particular, the creator noted that the effect could be a bit faster; one hack is to use a drill with the 3D printed holder to turn the disks even faster.

making my camera filter spin faster - YouTube Watch On

For more unusual hacks and retro camera inspiration, follow Snapiness on YouTube or Instagram.

