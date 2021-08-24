Popular

Best retro cameras in 2021: get the classic camera vibe, but digitally!

By

The best retro cameras recreate the look, feel and experience of classic film cameras – but use modern digital tech!

Best retro cameras: Fujifilm X-Pro3
(Image credit: Fujifilm X-Pro3)
Jump to:

The best retro cameras have a charm that’s impossible to replicate. Styled after the film SLRs and rangefinders of decades past, but on the inside filled with cutting-edge imaging technology. 

Related articles

Best mirrorless cameras
Best beginner cameras
Best film cameras
Best instant cameras

You might think that retro cameras are something of a niche interest, but they’re actually big business. Some manufacturers, most notably Fujifilm and Olympus, make retro-styled cameras more or less exclusively. There are also the big names like Leica, who plough serious money into crafting digital cameras that look and feel like its 20th-century rangefinder shooters.

We’ve been thinking about retro cameras a lot lately, and they can be separated into two main types, which we’ve used for this buying guide.

• Cheap and simple: these are cameras that look retro, but handle more like modern digital mirrorless cameras in terms of their controls. This is the most affordable way to get the retro look, but you don’t get the retro feel.

• Real-deal retro: these cameras use physical dial-based controls that feel much more like a classic film camera. They’re often built to discourage excessive use of the rear screen (“chimping”), some making the screen harder to access mid-shoot and others doing away with it entirely! These cameras tend to be more expensive, as some are designed for professional photographers, but you also get a larger sensor and generally better features. 

A quick note – in this article we’re counting off the best retro cameras that are digital – all of the models on here were released in the last few years. If you want a genuinely analogue retro experience, then our guide to the best film cameras is a fantastic place to start.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for the singular lo-fi retro experience of instant film – the Polaroid look – then our guide to the best instant cameras is where you want to be.

Best retro cameras in 2021

Best retro cameras: Cheap and simple

(Image credit: TTArtisan/NikonRumors)

1. Nikon Z fc

Nikon makes up for old misfires with this new Z-mount charmer

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor: APS-C
Megapixels: 20.9
Lens mount: Nikon Z (DX-format)
Screen: 3-inch, vari-angle touchscreen, 1,040k dots
Viewfinder: 0.39-in. approx. 2360k-dot (XGA) OLED EVF
Max shooting speed: 11fps
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Beginner to intermediate
Reasons to buy
+Satisfying manual handling+Zippy burst shooting
Reasons to avoid
-Z50 is same thing, cheaper-Few native DX lenses for Z mount

Nikon had a good go at a retro digital camera in 2013 in the form of the Nikon Df – a DSLR now discontinued. While it had its fans, it strained its full retro concept by virtue of the fact that most of its lenses had no aperture rings, and it came at a chunky premium price.

Fast forward eight years and we’re trying again with the Nikon Z fc, a retro camera that sensibly targets a more entry- to mid-level market. It’s the second APS-C camera for Z mount, and comes with dial-based retro controls – though if you prefer not to use them, you can capture shots in a much more digital way by tapping the touchscreen. Images look great, and the 4K UHD video is no slouch either.

If you don’t care about its stylish retro looks, the Nikon Z50 is basically the same camera for less money – though given that you’re reading a guide to the best retro cameras, we’ll assume you do.

• Read more: Nikon Z fc review

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

2. Olympus Pen E-P7

A great retro camera for Instagram – but not available in the US yet

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor: Four Thirds
Megapixels: 20.3
Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds
Screen: 3-inch tilting touchscreen (80° up, 180° down), 1,037k dots
Viewfinder: No
Max shooting speed: Mechanical shutter 8.7fps (up to card capacity), electronic shutter 15fps (42 RAW / 49 JPG)
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Beginner to intermediate
Reasons to buy
+Stylish auto Picture Modes+Lightweight and well designed
Reasons to avoid
-No viewfinder-Pricier than E-M10 IV

The Olympus Pen series of fashionable, retro-styled mirrorless cameras had lost its way somewhat in previous years, but came back with a bang with the Olympus Pen E-P7. Using the same Micro Four Thirds sensor as the E-M10 Mark IV, replacing the aging 16MP model on previous Pen cameras and giving you 20MP to play with.

It’s packed with filters and auto-powered Picture Modes that make it easier for new users to create images with stylish looks and effects. Classic modes like Mono 2 basically simulate the distinctive looks of popular film stocks like Kodak Tri-X, allowing you to give your images a true retro feel. With 4K 30p video and in-body image stabilisation, this one is definitely pitched towards vloggers – pure stills shooters may bemoan the lack of a viewfinder.

• Read more: Olympus PEN E-P7 review

(Image credit: Panasonic)

3. Panasonic Lumix GX9

A retro-style street photography camera, though the operation is heavily digital

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor: Micro Four Thirds
Megapixels: 20.3
Lens mount: Micro Four Thirds
Screen: 3-inch tilting, touchscreen LCD, 1,240k dots
Viewfinder: EVF with 2.76m dots and 90-degree tilt action
Max shooting speed: 9fps
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Intermediate
Reasons to buy
+Excellent electronic viewfinder+Handy 4K Photo modes
Reasons to avoid
-Reliant on digital menus-Tiny rear control dial

As you can see, the Panasonic Lumix GX9 absolutely looks the part for a retro camera, resembling an older rangefinder-style camera. In practice though, it operates much more like a digital camera, and operating it relies quite a lot on navigating its menus – so if that doesn’t appeal, best look elsewhere.

It’s a really strong street photography camera though, with snappy autofocus and decent burst modes – though if you really want to make sure you don’t miss the moment, the 4K Photo modes allow you to extract sharp, high-res stills from 4K footage. Having the MFT lens mount means there are plenty of lenses to choose from, and the electronic viewfinder is hugely impressive for a camera at this price point. The GX9 may not tick all retro boxes, but it ticks plenty of its own.

• Read more: Panasonic Lumix GX9 review

(Image credit: Olympus)

4. Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV

The beginner OM-D is affordable, highly sophisticated – and retro, of course

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor: Micro Four Thirds
Megapixels: 20.3
Lens mount: MFT
Screen: 3-inch 180-degree tilting touchscreen, 1,037k dots
Viewfinder: EVF, 2,360k dots
Max shooting speed: 8.7fps
Max video resolution: 4K UHD
User level: Beginner to intermediate
Reasons to buy
+Loads of features+Terrific for travel
Reasons to avoid
-No mic port-Feels plasticky

We don’t mind admitting we’re big fans of the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV. It brings the superb quality of the OM-D series into a beginner-friendly – and, crucially, affordable – camera body, and does it all with retro style. What’s there not to like about that?

With highly effective continuous autofocusing, the E-M10 IV is a great little camera for capturing the action around you – one of the many reasons it’s so good for travel. The dials crowding the top plate of the camera provide that authentic manual shooting feel we love – it almost could have gone in our real-deal retro, but it’s affordable enough that most users can be tempted by it. The 20MP sensor produces images that are sharp, detailed and vivid. 

• Read more: Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV review

Best retro cameras: Real deal retro

(Image credit: Fujfilm)

5. Fujifilm X-Pro3

It forces you to ignore the LCD – and we love it for that!

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor: APS-C
Megapixels: 26.1
Lens mount: Fujifilm X
Screen: 3-inch tilting (reversed) LCD touchscreen, 1,620k dots
Viewfinder: Hybrid OVF (95% cov, x0.52 mag) and OLED EVF (100% cov, x0.66 mag, 3.69m dots)
Max shooting speed: 11fps mechanical shutter, 20fps electronic (30fps with crop)
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Expert
Reasons to buy
+Unique hidden LCD+Gorgeous images
Reasons to avoid
-Uncompromising design-Expensive

The “hidden” LCD of the Fujifilm X-Pro3 caused quite a stir upon release – it’s essentially a tilting LCD that’s upside-down, so you can’t easily check it while you’re shooting. This is designed to stop “chimping” (excessive checking of the screen between shots) and provide a purer, retro-style shooting experience. This, paired with Fujifilm’s sublime image quality thanks to its X-Trans sensors, makes for an immensely satisfying camera to use. If you can live with this uncompromising control system – indeed, if you suspect you might prefer it – then the X-Pro3 handles like a dream. 

There isn’t a lot to criticise here. The X-Pro3 does have pretty limited 4K recording times, but if you are planning to buy a camera with a hidden LCD screen as your main video shooter, may we politely suggest not doing that. Otherwise, it’s just the fact that it’s pretty expensive. 

• Read more: Fujifilm X-Pro3 review

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

6. Fujifilm X100V

A sublime retro compact camera for street and general-purpose shooting

Specifications
Type: Compact
Sensor: APS-C
Megapixels: 26.1MP
Lens: 23mm equivalent f/2
Screen: 3-inch tilting touchscreen, 1,620k dots
Viewfinder: Hybrid OVF/OLED EVF, 3,690k dots
Max shooting speed: 11fps
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Enthusiast to expert
Reasons to buy
+Extra-sharp lens+Hybrid optical/elec viewfinder
Reasons to avoid
-Pricey-No stabilisation

The X100 series was what started the Fujifilm X retro revolution, and these prime-lens compacts have been enduringly popular for more than a decade. The X100V is the latest evolution of the winning combination of an APS-C sensor and a sharp 35mm equivalent prime lens, which has been the foundation of the series since its beginnings. With dial-led controls, superb images straight out of camera, and new extra features like optional converters for altering the lens’s field of view, the X100V is the best version of this camera yet. It comes at a luxury price, but try one out and you’ll see why so many photographers have fallen for an X100’s charms. 

• Read more: Fujifilm X100V review

(Image credit: Leica)

7. Leica M10-R

If you’re up for a challenge, a rangefinder is the ultimate retro experience

Specifications
Type: Digital rangefinder
Sensor: Full-frame
Megapixels: 40.9
Lens mount: Leica M
Screen: 3-inch fixed screen, 1,037K dots
Viewfinder: Optical direct vision with brightline frames
Max shooting speed: 4.5fps
Max video resolution: None
User level: Expert
Reasons to buy
+40MP to play with+Nails the retro feel
Reasons to avoid
-Rangefinder focus takes practice-Very expensive

Leica M cameras are unlike any other digital camera you’ve used. They’re digital versions of rangefinder-style cameras, which were already starting to look outdated when film SLRs arrived. They’re expensive, difficult to learn and harder still to master. So why do people use Leica M cameras? Because once you get the hang of a rangefinder, it’s a sublime experience, reliant on reflexes and feel rather than knowledge of tech specs. The 40MP Leica M-10R is capable of producing images unlike any other full-frame camera, and does so in a way that is unashamedly, unabashedly retro.

If you want an even purer retro-shooting experience, the M10-D does away with an LCD screen altogether! However, this camera is getting harder to find, so we’re sticking with the M10-R as our pick for this guide. 

• Read more: Leica M10-R review

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

8. Fujifilm X-E4

A carry-everywhere retro camera that rivals Fujifilm’s flagships

Specifications
Type: Mirrorless
Sensor: APS-C
Megapixels: 26.1MP
Lens mount: Fujifilm X
Screen: 180° tilting 3.0-inch 1,620,000-dot touchscreen LCD
Viewfinder: 0.39-inch 2,360k-dot OLED EVF with 100% coverage
Max shooting speed: 20fps
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Intermediate to enthusiast
Reasons to buy
+Small but mighty+Fuji X lenses are great
Reasons to avoid
-Unbalanced with big lenses-No weather sealing

Some thought the Fujifilm X-E series abandoned, but these rumours proved to be greatly exaggerated! With the X-E4, the firm puts the power of the X-T4 into a much smaller and more pocketable camera, with a classic  rangefinder-style design that should win over retro fans. The diminutive size is great for most photographers, unless you’re planning on using longer, telephoto lenses, which make the setup pretty unbalanced. For street shooting and wide-angle work, it’s sublime. We love the old-school shutter speed dial, and the fact that so many of the excellent X-mount lenses have an aperture ring. It all adds up to a great retro experience!

• Read more: Fujifilm X-E4 review

(Image credit: Leica)

9. Leica Q2 Monochrom

Can you get more retro than monochrome only?

Specifications
Type: Compact
Sensor: Full frame
Megapixels: 47.3
Lens: Summilux 28mm f/1.7
Screen: 3-inch fixed touchscreen, 1,040k dots
Viewfinder: EVF, 3,680k dots, 100% coverage
Max shooting speed: 10fps
Max video resolution: 4K 30p
User level: Expert
Reasons to buy
+Pristine B&W quality+Incredible in low light
Reasons to avoid
-Expensive, obviously-Immovable rear screen

Leica has made a few monochrome-only cameras, but this might be the best. The Leica Q2 Monochrom is a compact camera that comes equipped with an electronic viewfinder and a high-resolution full-frame sensor with no colour filter array – it’s completely incapable of capturing images in colour. So why would you want one? Well, its monochrome images are nothing short of astonishing, full of detail and with great dynamic range – Leica claims up to 13EV. It’s also incredible in low light, with an ISO ceiling of 100,000. If you’re interested in black and white stills, and you have the money to afford its considerable price tag, there’s no reason not to get the Leica Q2 Monochrom. It is beautiful. 

• Read more: Leica Q2 Monochrom review

(Image credit: Hasselblad )

10. Hasselblad 907X 50C

This digital medium format camera pairs the past and the future, brilliantly

Specifications
Type: Medium format
Sensor: Medium format
Megapixels: 50MP
Lens mount: Hasselblad XCD
Screen: 3.2-inch tilting touchscreen, 2.36m dots
Viewfinder: None (optional extra)
Max shooting speed: not specified (probably not much)
Max video resolution: 2.7K 30p
User level: Expert
Reasons to buy
+Pairs with old Haselblads!+Comparatively affordable
Reasons to avoid
-Somewhat clumsy design-Slow autofocus

A new frontier in medium format photography, the Hasselblad 907X 50C is a terrific camera in its own right, but is also more than that. It can be used as a digital back for Hasselblad V-system cameras that date back to 1957, potentially breathing life into shelves of dusty, untouched cameras. It’s a genuine bridge between old and new, in a way that a lot of other retro cameras only pretend to be. If you crave digital medium format, a Fujifilm GFX camera offers a lot more bang for your buck, but this Hasselblad creation is something completely unique. 

Read more: Hasselblad 907X 50C review

Read more:

Best mirrorless cameras
Best beginner cameras
Best film cameras
Best instant cameras

Jon Stapley
Jon Stapley

Jon spent years at IPC Media writing features, news, reviews and other photography content for publications such as Amateur Photographer and What Digital Camera in both print and digital form. With his additional experience for outlets like Photomonitor, this makes Jon one of our go-to specialists when it comes to all aspects of photography, from cameras and action cameras to lenses and memory cards, flash diffusers and triggers, batteries and memory cards, selfie sticks and gimbals, and much more besides.  


An NCTJ-qualified journalist, he has also contributed to Shortlist, The Skinny, ThreeWeeks Edinburgh, The Guardian, Trusted Reviews, CreativeBLOQ, and probably quite a few others I’ve forgotten.

Related articles