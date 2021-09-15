Cosina announces new Voigtlander 28mm f/2.8 prime lens for Nikon cameras

Japanese lens manufacturer Cosina has just announced it will release a Voigtlander Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 SL IIS Aspherical lens for Nikon AI-S mount in October 2021.

The all-metal, wide-angle prime will be made up of 7 elements in 6 groups using double-sided aspherical lenses. It promises to offer sharp image quality from corner to corner and precision operation. It has an angle of view of 74.8 degrees, features 9 aperture blades and has a minimum shooting distance of 0.15m.

The Voigtlander Color-Skopar 28mm f/2.8 SL IIS is a manual focus lens that enables reliable focus operation by adopting an all-metal helicoid (spiral) unit. It has been processed and adjusted with high precision to ensure the focus ring has the perfect amount of torque so that it's easy to make fine focus adjustments.

Inspired by vintage lenses, its design is a homage to interchangeable SLR lenses of the 1960s, featuring a silver rim, color–coded aperture numbers and a black, metal casing. Weighing only 205g with a dimension of 66.3 x 32.8mm, it’s a small, discrete lens that looks as though it could be perfect for travel or street photography. You can purchase the lens in 2 color variations, either with a black front ring or a silver front ring.

It’s marketed as being a Nikon AI-S mount lens, but this new piece of glass can fit onto any Nikon F mount body, including old analogue models such as the Nikon FM2 and DSLRs such as the Nikon D850. Ai simply means that it features an automatic maximum aperture indexing system, which is a mechanical system used to link the lens to the camera’s exposure system.

It’s worth noting that while the lens can be mounted on all Nikon F mount bodies, entry-level models such as the Nikon D3300 or Nikon D7200 don’t have the aperture feelers to catch the lens so you’ll lose the light metering feature.

Cosina expects the lens to be available in October 2021 for an RRP of ¥65,000 or roughly £430 / $594 / AU$810. The LH-28 IIS lens hood will be available to buy separately in January 2021 for an additional ¥5,000 or approximately £33 / $46 / AU$62.

