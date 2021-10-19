Sigma launches a new mirrorless 18-50mm f/2.8 lens... and it's tiny!

The 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary is a standard zoom lens for APS-C Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras that will also be available in an L-mount version. It's the first time Sigma has made a zoom lens for crop-sensor mirrorless cameras (yes, and we know there are no APS-C L-mount cameras).

A new standard zoom lens for Sony E cameras is hardly news, but this one is very different. It's a constant-aperture f/2.8 lens with an effective focal range of 27-75mm, but it's about half the size – literally – of the constant aperture lenses we're used to seeing.

It doesn't go quite as 'wide' or as 'long' as the Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G (24-82.5mm equivalent), but then the new Sigma is well under half the price and, at 290g, a massive 204g lighter.

Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | C key features

Sigma says its new lens is ideal for both stills photography and video, and with a minimum focus distance of just 12.1cm, it can also handle close ups with a maximum magnification of 1:2.8.

The L-mount option is somewhat perplexing given that there are no L-mount APS-C cameras (unless Sigma knows something we don't) but the company points out that the new lens can be used on a Sigma fp L for 4K video and 25.8MP still images.

The optical design includes three glass-molded aspherical elements which work alongside in-camera aberration correction to make the lens's small size and light weight possible. The lens barrel is polycarbonate, which Sigma says has a similar thermal stability to aluminium for reliable use in different temperatures, but metal is used for parts of the internal construction.

We take this to mean that the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | C is designed for light weight, portability and cost, rather than to compete head on with a pro lens like the Sony E 16-55mm f/2.8 G.

The autofocus is driven by a stepping motor designed to deliver fast and near-silent AF ideal for quiet environments and both stills and video. Its light weight should also make it handy for gimbal use.

(Image credit: Sigma)

Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | C specifications

Lens construction: 10 groups, 13 elements (1 SLD and 3 aspherical)

Angle of view (APS-C): 76.5° (W) - 31.7° (T)

Number of diaphragm blades: 7 (rounded diaphragm)

Minimum aperture: F22

Minimum focusing distance: 12.1cm (W) – 30cm (T)

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:2.8 (W) – 1:5 (T)

Filter size: 55mm

Dimensions (Maximum Diameter x Length): 65.4mm×74.5mm

Weight: 290g

Price and availability

The Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | Contemporary goes on sale from October 29th at a price of $549/£429.99.