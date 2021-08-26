$699 Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD announced, Sony first, Fuji next

The Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD is a superzoom lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras that covers an effective focal range of 27-450mm in full frame terms, so it does the job of a standard zoom and a telephoto zoom combined.

Superzooms for DSLRs are common, but less so for mirrorless cameras, so this new Tamron is a welcome addition that helps to close any remaining gaps in lens choioce between DSLRs and mirrorless cameras.

Tamron says the Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD will be available in Sony E mount from September 24, with a Fujifilm X version to follow later in the year. We assume it's not far off because US retailer B&H is already taking pre-orders for the E-mount version of this lens and offering a 'Notify' button for the X-mount version.

The Sony version will be available from September 24, the Fujifilm X-mount version later in the year. (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD key features

This lens uses Tamron's proprietary VXD linear motor focus mechanism for stand-out speed and precision in an all-in-one zoom lenses and ideal for animals, aircraft, railways, and other moving subjects. Tamron says it's extremely quiet, so perfect too for video.

The minimum object distance (MOD) is just 0.15m and offers an impressive 1:2 maximum magnification at the wideangle end of the zoom range but can also be used at longer zoom settings for strong background blur.

Tamron also claims the best image quality in its class, thanks to a combination of three hybrid aspherical elements and four LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements. The company says it maintains high resolving power from the centre to the corners, which is a traditional weak spot for superzoom lenses.

The Tamron 18-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD's optical construction includes both LD and hybrid aspherical element.s (Image credit: Tamron)

The lenses is sealed against dust and moisture, and the front element has a water-repellent fluorine coating. (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron's proprietary VC (vibration compensation) mechanism will help keep images steady regardless of whether or not the camera body has IBIS. It also has 'AI technologies' to set compensation characteristics for videography (at focal lengths of 70 mm or less). Tamron has not quoted a figure for its shake compensation effect, however.

There are weather seals to stop dust and moisture getting into the lens and a moisture-resistant fluorine coating on the front element.

Finally, Tamron says the 8-300 mm F/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD supports "many camera-specific features and functions including fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF".

