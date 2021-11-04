OM System's first post-Olympus product is the M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro lens

It's officially time to stop calling it "Olympus" kit – the first ever product to be launched under the new OM System brand is the M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro lens.

First announced in September, the Olympus OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro is the manufacturer's first ever f/1.4 lens, bridging the gap between its ultra-compact line of f/1.8 Premium primes and the ultra-fast line of f/1.2 Pro glass.

• Read more: Best Olympus / OM System lenses

At 63.4 x 61.7mm and 247g, the OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro is considerably smaller and lighter than the 17mm f/1.2 and 25mm f/1.2 Pro lenses – and it's even smaller than the Olympus M.Zuiko 12-45mm f/4 Pro (which the manufacturer infamously pointed out weighs about as much as a large apple), and shares the same 58mm filter thread.

Watch video: M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro

A 40mm equivalent lens in full-frame / 35mm terms, the 20mm f/1.4 sits comfortably between existing the 17mm (35mm equivalent) and 25mm (50mm) options in the M.Zuiko lineup.

With a closest focusing distance of 0.25m, it's a great all-purpose optic for travel, street photography, landscapes and everyday shooting – especially with its IPX1 weather sealing.

Its optical formula features 11 high-quality elements in 10 groups including 1 Super ED (extra-low dispersion) lens, 3 ED lenses, 2 Super HR (high refractive) lenses and 2 Aspherical lenses).

Image 1 of 4 Feels strange seeing "OM System" instead of "Olympus" on the side! (Image credit: OM System) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: OM System) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: OM System) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: OM System)

With 9 blades delivering a circular diaphragm, combined with the fast f/1.4 aperture, the lens achieves OM System's enviable "feathered" bokeh and background blur (with an equivalent f/2.8 depth of field).

Its compact form factor makes the 20mm f/1.4 an ideal companion for the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, which was arguably a little on the small side for the larger f/1.2 lenses. As you can see in the video above, though, the 20mm f/1.4 looks to balance perfectly on smaller OM-D bodies.

The OM System M.Zuiko 20mm f/1.4 Pro will be available from the end of November priced $799 / £649 (approximately AU$1,465).

Read more:

Best Olympus cameras

Best Micro Four Thirds lenses

Best Black Friday camera deals

Best Cyber Monday camera deals