Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 announced – a new, affordable L-mount prime

The Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 is a new addition to the Panasonic L-mount lens line-up, and while its f/1.8 maximum aperture is not quite as fast as lenses like the Sony 24mm f/1.4 G Master, it's considerably cheaper and lighter, and has the potential to open up the L-mount system to a wider audience.

In fact this lens is not unexpected. We reported back in September 2020 that Panasonic was planning four new L-mount primes, and we've already seen the Lumix S 85mm F1.8 and the Lumix S 50mm F1.8, so this 24mm F1.8 is the third of the four planned optics. All that's left now is the Lumix S 35mm F1.8...

What's especially interesting is that all four lenses share the same dimensions and appearance. This might appeal to all those 'set collectors' out there, but also has significance for gimbal users who will find it quicker to balance their setup with lenses of similar size. Panasonic has deliberately set out to give these lenses a similar center of gravity with this in mind.

Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 specifications

Construction: 12 elements in 11 groups (3 aspherical lenses, 1 UED lens, 3 ED lens)

Mount: L-Mount

Optical Image Stabilizer: No

Aperture Type: 9 diaphragm blades / Circular aperture diaphragm

Maximum Aperture: F1.8

Minimum Aperture: F16

Closest Focusing Distance: 0.24m/0.79ft

Maximum Magnification: 0.15x

Diagonal Angle of View: 84°

Filter Size: 67mm

Max. Diameter: 73.6mm / 2.90inch

Overall Length: Approx. 82.0mm / 3.23inch

Weight: Approx. 310g / 0.68lb

Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 key features

The Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 might have a relatively modest maximum aperture by current standards, but it uses a sophisticated optical design with three aspherical lenses, three ED (Extra-Low Dispersion) lenses and one UED (Ultra Extra-Low Dispersion) lens.

The autofocus actuator is designed for smooth and silent operation with Panasonic cameras' DFD contrast AF system running at 240fps. Video performance is enhanced by the suppression of 'focus breathing' – the effect where the subject seems to change in size as it goes in and out of focus, and a common issue with lenses designed solely for stills photography.

The manual focus ring, meanwhile, has non-linear and linear settings which can be chosen and configured according to user preference.

Panasonic says the 310g Lumix S 24mm F1.8 will be an ideal match for the compact Lumix S5, but it seems likely that users of the larger Lumix S1 and Lumix S1R, not to mention the cinema-focused Lumix S1H, will also have their eye on this lens, and the others in the Lumix S F1.8 series.

Panasonic's four new F1.8 primes – this Lumix S 24mm F1.8 is the third – could be a perfect match for the compact and affordable Lumix S5. (Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 price and availability

The Panasonic Lumix S 24mm F1.8 is expected to go on sale at a recommended retail price of $899.99 / AU$1,399 and will be available later this month (September) in Australia and from mid-October 2021 in other markets.

