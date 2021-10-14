Canon's new lenses have started shipping! Get the RF 16mm and 100-400mm now

Canon's two latest RF lenses, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 and Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 – are now in stock and shipping, albeit in very limited quantities.

While many folks will no doubt be waiting for the Black Friday camera deals to see what kind of savings are available on lenses, the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM and Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM are both very affordable optics – making them a great pickup in their own right, or for anybody looking to grab some new glass without breaking the bank.

Here's where you can pick up these freshly minted new lenses – just be aware that stock is extremely limited, so you'll have to click quick!

Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM

The Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 is an ultra-wide lens that's primarily designed for vlogging and content creation. However, its focal length and fast aperture makes it an ideal lens for everything from astrophotography and architecture to landscapes and interior photography.

It's yet another pocket-friendly, pocket-sized prime lens for the EOS R system, following the likes of the Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM – and interestingly enough, the new 16mm shares the same chassis as the nifty fifty, so they make a great pair of companion lenses.

Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8

We love the Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1L IS USM, but it's a pricey and sizey optic. A great alternative is the new Canon RF 100-400mm, which is only a little bit slower at f/5.6-8 and offers a smaller and lighter form factor.

If you don't need the weather sealing, which comes with the other premium L-series accoutrements, this is a great everyday lens that makes a great pairing with everything from the Canon EOS RP to Canon EOS R6 – especially with its 5.5 stops of stabilization (which extends to 6 stops on bodies with IBIS).

