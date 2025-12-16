7Artisans reveals new super-wide fisheye lens for APS-C cameras

7Artisans has launched a new diagonal fisheye lens for APS-C cameras. The MF 6mm F2 is, as its name suggests, a manual focus lens, but with the generous depth of field available at such a short focal length, manual focussing needn't be difficult. Various mount options are available, including Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon R and Micro Four Thirds.

The Laowa 4mm f/2.8 - currently the widest lens for APS-C mirrorless cameras, but it's a different type of fisheye lens to the new 7Artisans optic (Image credit: Venus Optics)

7 Artisans says this is its widest-ever lens. Once launched it'll also be one of the widest lenses you can buy for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Laowa produces a 4mm f/2.8, but that's a circular fisheye design, where the new 7Artisans optic is a diagonal fisheye. Consequently, though the Laowa has a shorter focal length, its angle of view is 210 degrees, whereas the 6mm 7Artisans lens has a claimed 220-degree field of view.

Image 1 of 2 Swipe to see a comparison between circular and diagonal fisheye perspectives (Image credit: Matthew Richards) (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

With the ability to 'see' behind itself, such a lens opens up new creative possibilities, helped by the extremely short 3.9" / 0.1m minimum focus distance. Such a lens is especially useful in tight interiors, but the fairly fast f/2 maximum aperture also makes the MF 6mm F2 a viable choice for astrophotography.

Going extra-wide is usually advantageous for astrophotography (stock image) (Image credit: Getty)

The lens comprises 10 elements in 8 groups, including two extra-low dispersion elements and two high-refractive elements, which should help minimize chromatic aberration and improve overall sharpness. A 9-blade diaphragm is said to contribute to smooth, rounded bokeh.

The 7Artisans 6mm f/2 fisheye lens is available to buy now from B&H, priced at $179.