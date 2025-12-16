7Artisans reveals new super-wide fisheye lens for APS-C cameras
A lens so wide it can see behind itself!
7Artisans has launched a new diagonal fisheye lens for APS-C cameras. The MF 6mm F2 is, as its name suggests, a manual focus lens, but with the generous depth of field available at such a short focal length, manual focussing needn't be difficult. Various mount options are available, including Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon R and Micro Four Thirds.
7 Artisans says this is its widest-ever lens. Once launched it'll also be one of the widest lenses you can buy for APS-C mirrorless cameras. Laowa produces a 4mm f/2.8, but that's a circular fisheye design, where the new 7Artisans optic is a diagonal fisheye. Consequently, though the Laowa has a shorter focal length, its angle of view is 210 degrees, whereas the 6mm 7Artisans lens has a claimed 220-degree field of view.
With the ability to 'see' behind itself, such a lens opens up new creative possibilities, helped by the extremely short 3.9" / 0.1m minimum focus distance. Such a lens is especially useful in tight interiors, but the fairly fast f/2 maximum aperture also makes the MF 6mm F2 a viable choice for astrophotography.
The lens comprises 10 elements in 8 groups, including two extra-low dispersion elements and two high-refractive elements, which should help minimize chromatic aberration and improve overall sharpness. A 9-blade diaphragm is said to contribute to smooth, rounded bokeh.
The 7Artisans 6mm f/2 fisheye lens is available to buy now from B&H, priced at $179.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
