Blistering 50mm f/0.95 arrives for Sony, Nikon, Canon, Fuji, Olympus + Panasonic cameras

The world of affordable manual-focus primes is getting all the more competitive, as 7Artisans brings out a 50mm f/0.95 lens for a host of mirrorless systems.

Building on the success of the firm’s previous 35mm f/0.95, this new optic will be available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon EOS M, Nikon Z and Micro Four Thirds (Olympus, Panasonic, Blackmagic) mounts.

7Artisans (not to be confused with TTArtisan, which recently released some new primes for Nikon Z) is a lens manufacturer based in China. The new 50mm f/0.95 is a manual-focus lens, with a de-clicked aperture that runs from f/0.95 to f/16. This will make it useful for videographers as well as photographers who want to take advantage of that large maximum aperture.

A look at the Fujifilm X version (Image credit: 7Artisan)

According to the manufacturer, the lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.45m and a filter thread diameter of 62mm. Its exterior is constructed entirely of metal, and is listed as measuring 67.5mm in length and weighing about 416g – though we’d imagine there will be some slight variation between the different mount options.

Internally, the lens’ optical construction consists of seven elements in five groups, with two Hoya ultra-low dispersion glass elements. A reviewer at Indonesian website infofotografi.com has already tried out the Sony E version of the lens and found it to be highly capable for producing dreamlike, bokehlicious images – though it did notice a slight tendency towards aperture drift.

The lens joins a comprehensive and interesting line-up of manual-focus primes for mirrorless systems, courtesy of the folks at 7Artisans. While it lacks any fancy features like shake reduction or autofocus, it’s impressively affordable for a lens at this aperture, and that 50mm focal length converted to APS-C (75mm on Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm, and 80mm on Canon) or Micro Four Thirds (100mm) should make it useful for portraits.

Of course, we’ll have to get our hands on it ourselves before we can determine whether it belongs in our guide to the best 50mm standard lenses. But it’s definitely encouraging to see a widely compatible lens at this price point.

The new 7Artisans 50mm f/0.95 is expected to be available from the 7Artisans site and selected vendors from 08 August and will be priced at around $236 (approximately £170 / AU$318).

