September 2021: The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro is a late summer winner

Picking up the baton from Olympus, OM Digital Solutions announced its first ever f/1.4 prime, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro having a useful and versatile effective focal length of 40mm in full-frame terms, along with the prospect of fast shutter speeds and a fairly tight depth of field. A new M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro was simultaneously announced, giving photographers a more compact, lightweight alternative to the existing f/2.8 lens in Olympus’s line-up.
Affordable, compact and lightweight primes were the order of the day, or rather the month, with enticing announcements including the dinky little Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM, Nikon Z 40mm f/2 and Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN and 90mm F2.8 DG DN, the Sigma lenses launching in full-frame Sony E and Leica L mount options.
And there’s more! Panasonic released news of a Lumix S 24mm F1.8, which made a nicely compact and affordable change to the company’s usual S PRO heavyweights. For crop-sensor cameras, 7Artisans announced the speedy 25mm f/0.95 manual lens in a slew of mirrorless mount options including Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds and Canon EF-M. They joined the existing 7Artisans 50mm f/0.95 and 35mm f/0.95 lenses, further extending the ‘Firefly’ series. TTartisan also released a 40mm Macro f/2.8 in Sony E, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds mount versions, while Cosina served up a new Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X cameras.
Fujifilm itself announced four new lenses as part of an updated X-mount roadmap, including the Fujinon XF33mm f/1.4 R LM WR and XF23mm F1.4 R to arrive within the next couple of months, plus the XF18-120mm superzoom and XF150-600mm super-telephoto for further down the line. Fujifilm also said it was planning a medium-format tilt & shift lens for the GFX system, although it’s likely to be a long time coming.
Viltrox launched a budget-friendly 35mm f/1.8 autofocus lens for Nikon Z-series cameras, which is a tempting proposition for both FX and DX format bodies, with an effective focal length of 52.5mm on the latter, thus working well as a ‘standard prime’.
DSLR owners weren’t completely left out of the loop, thanks to the Irix 30mm f/1.4. Available in Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount options, it’s technically a ‘new’ lens but firmly based on the company’s previous Cine 30mm T1.5 optic.
Our September review schedule included plenty of intriguing new lenses, including the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye, 7Artisans 50mm f/1.05, Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FFII and the epic Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports.
