September 2021: The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro is a late summer winner

Our 12 lenses of Christmas series reaches late summer, when OM Digital Solutions comes up trumps with a new fast prime

Picking up the baton from Olympus, OM Digital Solutions announced its first ever f/1.4 prime, the M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro having a useful and versatile effective focal length of 40mm in full-frame terms, along with the prospect of fast shutter speeds and a fairly tight depth of field. A new M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/4.0 Pro was simultaneously announced, giving photographers a more compact, lightweight alternative to the existing f/2.8 lens in Olympus’s line-up.

The M.Zuiko Digital ED 20mm f/1.4 Pro joins the Micro Four Thirds party as the first f/1.4 prime from OM Digital Solutions (Image credit: OM System)
Affordable, compact and lightweight primes were the order of the day, or rather the month, with enticing announcements including the dinky little Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM, Nikon Z 40mm f/2 and Sigma 24mm F2 DG DN and 90mm F2.8 DG DN, the Sigma lenses launching in full-frame Sony E and Leica L mount options.

And there’s more! Panasonic released news of a Lumix S 24mm F1.8, which made a nicely compact and affordable change to the company’s usual S PRO heavyweights. For crop-sensor cameras, 7Artisans announced the speedy 25mm f/0.95 manual lens in a slew of mirrorless mount options including Sony E, Nikon Z, Fujifilm X, Micro Four Thirds and Canon EF-M. They joined the existing 7Artisans 50mm f/0.95 and 35mm f/0.95 lenses, further extending the ‘Firefly’ series. TTartisan also released a 40mm Macro f/2.8 in Sony E, Fujifilm X and Micro Four Thirds mount versions, while Cosina served up a new Voigtländer Nokton 35mm f/1.2 for Fujifilm X cameras.

Fujifilm itself announced four new lenses as part of an updated X-mount roadmap, including the Fujinon XF33mm f/1.4 R LM WR and XF23mm F1.4 R to arrive within the next couple of months, plus the XF18-120mm superzoom and XF150-600mm super-telephoto for further down the line. Fujifilm also said it was planning a medium-format tilt & shift lens for the GFX system, although it’s likely to be a long time coming.

Viltrox launched a budget-friendly 35mm f/1.8 autofocus lens for Nikon Z-series cameras, which is a tempting proposition for both FX and DX format bodies, with an effective focal length of 52.5mm on the latter, thus working well as a ‘standard prime’.

The Viltrox 35mm f/1.8 proves a tempting proposition for those seeking an autofocus lens for Nikon Z-mount cameras, on a tight budget (Image credit: Viltrox)

DSLR owners weren’t completely left out of the loop, thanks to the Irix 30mm f/1.4. Available in Canon EF, Nikon F and Pentax K mount options, it’s technically a ‘new’ lens but firmly based on the company’s previous Cine 30mm T1.5 optic.

Our September review schedule included plenty of intriguing new lenses, including the 7Artisans 10mm f/2.8 Fisheye, 7Artisans 50mm f/1.05, Laowa Argus 35mm f/0.95 FFII and the epic Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Sports.

Matthew Richards
Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners! 


His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia  when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related. 


In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.

