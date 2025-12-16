The nifty fifty is a beloved prime favorited for its portrait-friendly focal length and portability – and APS-C and Micro Four Thirds shooters have a new third-party budget option. The 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 is a budget lens that sacrifices autofocus for a bright aperture, metal build, and affordable price point.

Crafted by the China-based third-party brand 7Artisans, the new 50mm lens is designed as a budget option for crop-sensor shooters. The lens is available for APS-C cameras in the Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts, as well as a Micro Four Thirds variant.

Primes with an f/1.2 aperture are often fairly pricey, but the 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 retails for $99 in the US. International pricing is not yet available, but that converts to about £74 / AU$149 / CA$136.

There are a few cuts to get that lens to that price – starting with the autofocus. The lens is manual focus only, as the MF in the name indicates. Photographers do, however, have access to a focal distance scale that glows in the dark to better see the adjustments in dim scenes.

The lack of autofocus doesn’t just bring down the price – it also aids in creating a lens that’s just 68mm (2.6 inches) long and weighs about 410g (14.5 ounces). (Those measurements are based on the E-Mount version, and there’s a slight variation for the different mount options.)

7Artisans says that the lens uses a full metal body for added durability. That design includes a built-in lens hood, as well as a clicked aperture ring.

On the interior, that metal housing is hiding seven optical elements in five groups. The lens uses an 11-blade aperture. The company says the lens is designed for sharp subjects, while the f/1.2 aperture creates smooth backgrounds.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The lens is rolling out to retailers, including the 7Artisans online store. The lens is also listed for pre-order at B&H in the US.

You may also like

Browse the best nifty fifty lenses or the best portrait lenses.