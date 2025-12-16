The new 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 is an affordable nifty fifty for APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras with a metal build, bright aperture, and attractive price point

The 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 doesn't have autofocus, but it's a bright prime with a metal build and a US$99 list price

The nifty fifty is a beloved prime favorited for its portrait-friendly focal length and portability – and APS-C and Micro Four Thirds shooters have a new third-party budget option. The 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 is a budget lens that sacrifices autofocus for a bright aperture, metal build, and affordable price point.

Crafted by the China-based third-party brand 7Artisans, the new 50mm lens is designed as a budget option for crop-sensor shooters. The lens is available for APS-C cameras in the Sony E, Fujifilm X, and Nikon Z mounts, as well as a Micro Four Thirds variant.

Primes with an f/1.2 aperture are often fairly pricey, but the 7Artisans MF 50mm f/1.2 retails for $99 in the US. International pricing is not yet available, but that converts to about £74 / AU$149 / CA$136.

There are a few cuts to get that lens to that price – starting with the autofocus. The lens is manual focus only, as the MF in the name indicates. Photographers do, however, have access to a focal distance scale that glows in the dark to better see the adjustments in dim scenes.

The lack of autofocus doesn’t just bring down the price – it also aids in creating a lens that’s just 68mm (2.6 inches) long and weighs about 410g (14.5 ounces). (Those measurements are based on the E-Mount version, and there’s a slight variation for the different mount options.)

7Artisans says that the lens uses a full metal body for added durability. That design includes a built-in lens hood, as well as a clicked aperture ring.

On the interior, that metal housing is hiding seven optical elements in five groups. The lens uses an 11-blade aperture. The company says the lens is designed for sharp subjects, while the f/1.2 aperture creates smooth backgrounds.

The lens is rolling out to retailers, including the 7Artisans online store. The lens is also listed for pre-order at B&H in the US.

