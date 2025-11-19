This new standard zoom is one of the best you can shoot with – and it leads Japan's top 10 lenses
The most popular lenses right now – from Nikon Z zooms to Sony E-mount favorites, Canon RF telephotos and more of Japan's best-selling optics
Yodobashi Camera's latest sales numbers for lenses, covering the second half of October, paint a clear picture: photographers in Japan are prioritizing fast standard zoom lenses.
The Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II – already hailed by many photographers as one of the best Nikon Z lenses and arguably the best standard zoom lens for the Z-mount – has climbed to number one.
This renewed flagship zoom has not only overtaken Sony's rival FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II, but has helped push Nikon into one of its strongest overall performances since launching the Z system in 2018.
In second place, the Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S continues to climb the charts thanks to its flexibility, sharp optics and travel-friendly build – making it one of the most useful everyday lenses available for the Z mount.
Nikon rounds out its trio with the Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR, a brand-new APS-C standard zoom that debuts strongly at number eight, offering Z DX shooters their brightest and most versatile standard zoom yet.
Sony performs well with two high-end G Master zooms in third and fourth, while Canon secures fifth and seventh with its popular RF telephoto lenses.
Sigma's new 20-200mm zoom grabs sixth, Hasselblad adds luxury with the XCD 2.5/55V in ninth, and Tamron's versatile 18-300mm arrives at ten, giving Canon RF APS-C users a true superzoom option.
Yodobashi's top 10 best-selling lenses (2nd half 10/2025)
1. Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II
2. Nikon Z 24-120mm f/4 S
3. Sony FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II
4. Sony FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS II
5. Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM
6. Sigma 20-200mm f/3.5-6.3 DG Contemporary (E-mount)
7. Canon RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM
8. Nikon Z DX 16-50mm f/2.8 VR
9. Hasselblad XCD 2.5/55V
10. Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 Di III-A VC VXD (RF mount)
What makes the Nikon Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II so popular?
The Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S II is the second-generation flagship lens that has quickly become a reference point for anyone researching the best Nikon Z standard zoom lenses in 2025.
Its internal zoom design, refined handling, faster AF (autofocus) and exceptional edge-to-edge sharpness have made it a go-to choice for Nikon Z8 and Z9 shooters, as well as creators upgrading from earlier f/4 zooms.
It's not just the best-selling lens of the second half of October in Japan – it's one of Nikon's most important optics for the entire Z ecosystem. For many, it has become the essential lens for portraits, documentary work, weddings, travel, and hybrid video.
It will be interesting to see if Sony and Canon fight back in November, or if Nikon's Z-mount lens lineup will continue to dominate.
