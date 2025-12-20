DJI’s secret vlogging weapon – did this massive leak reveal it just split the Pocket 4 in two?
Rumors are crystallizing from trusted sources – could there be even more new vlogging cameras from DJI than expected?
A new leak from one of the more reliable leakers in DJI's orbit has shown that there might be more than just one 'next generation' pocket camera coming. There is the widely anticipated DJI Osmo Pocket 4 but, intriguingly, it may not be arriving alone.
While there had been discussion of a December announcement (linked in part to DJI's desire to beat the US ban deadline, looming on the December 23), it's not looking like we're going to see the device this year.
Another poster, Photorabz, has said that quality control issues affecting accessories may have pushed DJI’s timetable back into early 2026. If true, that delay could have knock-on effects for availability in the US, depending on how regulatory and trade issues play out.
Leaker OsitaLV, though, seen on Twitter/X for a long time, has posted a high-resolution (well, for a leak) image which seems to show several devices – and it looks to depict DJI out testing in public. And it strongly suggests that the Osmo Pocket 4 will be a noticeably different – and physically bigger – camera from the Osmo Pocket 3.
You seem to be able to see a different arrangement to the physical controls beneath the rotating screen.
Creators generally prefer physical controls, which are more tactile than having to rely on touchscreens that can more easily disrupt a shot.
As we've already covered, the camera module – seen from behind in this shot – looks to be a lot bigger, no doubt because of the expected dual camera system. It is also expected to have passive cooling to reduce overheating – a shaped design, so the heat can dissipate.
On the right, and partly hidden behind the man in OstiaLV's leaked image, is a camera that doesn't look much bigger – if at all – compared to the Pocket 3, but seems to have some of the same design tweaks as the obviously different camera on the left.
Does this mean we're looking at two new 'Pocket 4' cameras – a standard and a 'Pro'?
