We like the Sony ZV-E10 a lot. It’s not exactly cutting edge, using the same sensor and video features we’ve seen in the Sony A6000 series, and it doesn’t even have a viewfinder. But it has been designed brilliantly for vlogging.

In fact, we think it is one of the best cameras for vlogging right now, not to mention one of the best cameras for beginners. And while it’s probably one of the most basic cameras in the range, we think it’s still one of the best Sony cameras for anyone just starting out. Or, if your filmmaking needs are a little more advanced, check our our Sony FX30 vs ZV-E10 comparison.

So why do we like the ZV-E-10? For a start, it has a fully vari-angle LCD display, which is a great advantage for video. It also has a clip-on wind muffler for outdoor filming, where shots can so easily be spoiled by the low rumble of wind noise. It also has Sony’s excellent AF system, which boasts Real Time Eye AF – perfect if you want to film yourself. There’s even a Product Showcase setting for when you want to hold objects up to the camera.

Best of all, the ZV-E10 is affordable. It’s one of the best routes into mirrorless camera vlogging for beginners. And with that in mind, we’ve picked the best lenses to go with the Sony ZV-E10, based on what we think you’ll find most useful when you’re just starting out and later on, when you’re ready to try new subjects and techniques. The 16-50mm power-zoom lens that comes with the camera will get you started, but it’s not the best optic in the world, and you can do a lot better.

And let’s not forget that the ZV-E10 is not just for vlogging. Its 24MP sensor and access to the full Sony E-mount lens range means that it’s a really good stills camera too – and there are plenty of lenses that are just as effective for video as stills.

Best lenses for Sony ZV-E10 in 2022

1. Sony E PZ 10-20mm F4 G If you want to film yourself vlogging, this is the perfect lens! Specifications Focal length: 10-20mm (15-30mm equivalent) Maximum aperture: Constant f/4 Elements/groups: 11 elements in 8 groups Diaphragm blades: 7 Stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.2m (AF), 0.13-0.17m (MF) Maximum magnification: 0.14x (AF), 0.18x (MF) Filter thread: 62mm Dimensions: 70 x 55mm Weight: 178g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Ultra-wide angle of view + Constant f/4 maximum aperture + Power zoom mechanism Reasons to avoid - No stabilization - Quite expensive

If you want to walk and talk to the camera at the same time, the ZV-E10, with its flip-around screen, can oblige – but you'll need something wider than the standard 16-50mm kit zoom, especially if you want some background scenery and a friend in the frame as well. That's where you need this new Sony E PZ 10-20mm ultra-wide zoom. It doesn't just give you the wider angle of view you need for selfies, not to mention travel photography, it's a power zoom lens to go with the ZV-E10's zoom switch on the top of the camera. If this lens is a little too pricey, go for Sony's older but cheaper 10-18mm f/4 OSS lens instead.

2. Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN | C A much better quality standard zoom for photography with the ZV-E10 Specifications Focal length: 18-50mm (27-75mm equivalent) Maximum aperture: Constant f/2.8 Elements/groups: 13 elements in 10 groups Diaphragm blades: 7 Stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.12m (W) 0.3m (T) Maximum magnification: 0.36x (W) 0.2x (T) Filter thread: 55mm Dimensions: 65 x 75mm Weight: 290g Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Constant f/2.8 maximum aperture + Value for money + Image quality Reasons to avoid - No stabilizer - Small... ish

Our picture shows the Sigma 18-50mm F2.8 DC DN fitted to the Sony A7R III we use for testing, but it's actually an APS-C lens designed to fit the sensor in the ZV-E10 and offer a classic 3x zoom range for a standard zoom and with a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture. Sony makes a 16-55mm f/2.8, but it's a lot larger and a lot more expensive, and we think this Sigma alternative is a much better match. Given its constant maximum aperture, the Sigma is remarkably compact. It's a well-built, weather-resistant lens with super-fast and virtually silent autofocus and impressive image quality. All in all, this Sigma is a little(ish) lens that really does punch well above its weight.

3. Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS A great long-zoom standard lens that's neat, simple and versatile Specifications Focal length: 18-135mm (27-200mm equivalent) Maximum aperture: f/3.5-5.6 Elements/groups: 16/12 Diaphragm blades: 7 Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 0.45m Maximum magnification: 0.29x Filter thread: 55mm Dimensions (WxL): 67.2x88mm Weight: 325g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Effective zoom range of 27-202mm + Optical SteadyShot + Compact and lightweight Reasons to avoid - Relies heavily on digital corrections

The choice of standard zoom lenses for the ZV-E10 has improved a lot, and if you want something with a bit more range than the Sigma 18-50mm f/2.8, how about this? The Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS is compact, neat and affordable, it offers a really good zoom range and – unlike almost every other long-zoom lens – it holds it performance even at full zoom. If you use a raw processing program that doesn't automatically apply lens corrections you'll see how much the digital corrections are needed, but if that's the price you pay for this level of optical quality, we'll take it! Our picture shows this lens on our Sony A6000, but it's also a perfect fit for the ZV-E10 and makes an ideal do-it-all travel lens.

4. Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS A great long-range telephoto zoom for sports and wildlife Specifications Focal length: 70-350mm (105-525mm equivalent) Maximum aperture: f/4.5-6.3 Elements/groups: 19/13 Diaphragm blades: 7 Stabilizer: Yes Minimum focus distance: 1.1-1.5m Maximum magnification: 0.23x Filter thread: 67mm Dimensions (WxL): 77x142mm Weight: 625g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Very good image quality + Virtually silent autofocus Reasons to avoid - Slow-ish maximum aperture - Quite expensive

The Sony E 70-350mm f/4.5-6.3 G OSS is a fairly big and expensive lens, and while there is a cheaper and smaller 55-210mm, this is better in practically every respect, especially if you want to try some long-range bird or wildlife photography. Designed specifically for APS-C format Sony E-mount cameras like the ZV-E10, it sports a 5x zoom range equating to 105-525mm on a full-frame body. It might not have an ultra-fast maximum aperture, but the modest f/4.5-6.3 aperture rating enables a much more compact, lightweight build, at a more affordable price. Image quality is also very impressive for a lens of this class and while it doesn’t have the world’s most effective optical stabilizer, you can still expect a good hit rate of sharp handheld shots. Overall, this is a lens that’s big on performance but refreshingly small and lightweight for handheld shooting.

5. Sony E 15mm F1.4 G Prime lenses are making a comeback, and this is one of the best for ZV-E10 vloggers Specifications Focal length: 15mm (23mm equivalent) Maximum aperture: f/1.4 Elements/groups: 13 elements in 12 groups Diaphragm blades: 7 Stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 0.2m (AF), 0.17m (MF) Maximum magnification: 0.12x (AF), 0.15x (MF) Filter thread: 55mm Dimensions: 67 x 70mm Weight: 219g Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Wide-angle view + f/1.4 maximum aperture + Excellent optical quality Reasons to avoid - No stabilizer - Not exactly cheap

Zoom lenses are more versatile, but prime (non-zoom) lenses have advantages of their own. They are smaller, sharper and have fewer optical aberrations, and they come with wider maximum apertures too. This means you can shoot with faster shutter speeds or lower ISOs in low light, and get beautiful background blur to make your subject stand out. The Sony E 15mm F1.4 G is very new, and very desirable! It's a wide-angle lens with a fast f/1.4 aperture which will be equally useful for both vlogging and stills photography, especially for travel shots and 'environmental portraits' showing people in their surroundings. It is fairly expensive, though, so yoiu should also take a look at the new Sony E 11mm f/1.8 too.

6. Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens This Laowa lens is small, cheap and full of character to give you a unique view of the world Specifications Focal length: 10mm (15mm equivalent) Maximum aperture: f/4 Elements/groups: 12 elements in 8 groups Diaphragm blades: 5 Stabilizer: No Minimum focus distance: 10cm Maximum magnification: 0.15x Filter thread: 37mm Dimensions: 59.8 x 25mm Weight: 130g Today's Best Deals View at BHPhoto (opens in new tab) View at Adorama (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Empty List Reasons to avoid - Empty List

And now for something completely different! The Laowa 10mm f/4 Cookie lens is a tiny ultra-wide prime lens that comes with a price tag that's on the tiny side too. Its 15mm equivalent focal length gives you a very wide perspective, and its optical character is distinctly retro, with well controlled distortion but fairly heavy vignetting. You could reduce it in software or leave it in as part of this lens's character. This is a manual focus lens (easy to forget when you're using it!), but the short focal length means lots of depth of field, so you can just use 'zone' focusing and forget about focusing altogether. Creators these days are looking for lenses and image rendering that's just a little bit different, and using the Laowa is also a bit like stepping back in time to when lenses were made of metal and glass and felt like proper optical instruments.

