Canon EOS R50 V content creator camera hits new low price of just $569
Canon EOS R50 V gets slashed to $569 at Adorama — grab a $150 off today, and get free gifts!
The Canon EOS R50 V was already one of the most compelling entry-level mirrorless cameras on the market, but right now it’s reached a price point that’s genuinely hard to ignore. At just $569 at Adorama - down from $719 - you’re pocketing a cool $150 off the usual price, making this one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a capable camera like this.
The Canon EOS R50 V is a compact, creator-friendly mirrorless camera that delivers sharp 24MP stills, reliable Dual Pixel autofocus, and impressive 4K video in a lightweight, easy-to-use body.
Also included are FREE gifts worth $189.95
Part of what makes the Canon R50 V such an enticing pick at this price is how much camera you get for under six hundred dollars. It’s built around a 24MP APS-C sensor with Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, which means fast, reliable autofocus that holds onto subjects whether you’re shooting stills or video. For creators who want to capture life as it unfolds, that responsiveness makes a real difference.
Video shooters in particular will appreciate what the R50 V brings to the table. It offers 4K video recording with options up to 60p (with a crop) and Full HD slow-motion capture, and even includes features like Canon Log 3 for greater grading flexibility in post. That’s pro-leaning capability in an affordable mirrorless body, and at this price, it’s a no-brainer upgrade for vloggers, social creators, and documentary shooters alike.
Despite its compact size, the camera doesn’t skimp on thoughtful touches. The fully articulating touchscreen and intuitive control layout make it easy to switch between selfie-style shooting, overhead captures, or more traditional angles without missing a beat. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also let you share and stream content straight from the camera so that you can get your work out into the world faster.
Sure, there are a few compromises compared with higher-end models, no in-body image stabilization and a limited native lens lineup at this price point - but that’s almost to be expected here. What you do get is performance that punches well above its weight, especially now that the Canon EOS R50 V has dropped to this price point. For anyone stepping deeper into photography or video, this feels like a camera ready to grow with you.
With $150 off, this deal from Adorama doesn’t just make the R50 V more affordable — it makes it one of the best value cameras around right now. Whether you’re upgrading from a smartphone, expanding your kit, or gifting someone their first serious camera, this price cut turns performance and flexibility into a genuinely exciting buy.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
