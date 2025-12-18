Canon EOS R50 V content creator camera hits new low price of just $569

The Canon EOS R50 V was already one of the most compelling entry-level mirrorless cameras on the market, but right now it’s reached a price point that’s genuinely hard to ignore. At just $569 at Adorama - down from $719 - you’re pocketing a cool $150 off the usual price, making this one of the lowest prices we’ve seen on a capable camera like this.

Save $150 Canon EOS 50 V bundle: was $719 now $569 at Adorama The Canon EOS R50 V is a compact, creator-friendly mirrorless camera that delivers sharp 24MP stills, reliable Dual Pixel autofocus, and impressive 4K video in a lightweight, easy-to-use body.

Also included are FREE gifts worth $189.95

Part of what makes the Canon R50 V such an enticing pick at this price is how much camera you get for under six hundred dollars. It’s built around a 24MP APS-C sensor with Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel CMOS AF II system, which means fast, reliable autofocus that holds onto subjects whether you’re shooting stills or video. For creators who want to capture life as it unfolds, that responsiveness makes a real difference.

Video shooters in particular will appreciate what the R50 V brings to the table. It offers 4K video recording with options up to 60p (with a crop) and Full HD slow-motion capture, and even includes features like Canon Log 3 for greater grading flexibility in post. That’s pro-leaning capability in an affordable mirrorless body, and at this price, it’s a no-brainer upgrade for vloggers, social creators, and documentary shooters alike.

Despite its compact size, the camera doesn’t skimp on thoughtful touches. The fully articulating touchscreen and intuitive control layout make it easy to switch between selfie-style shooting, overhead captures, or more traditional angles without missing a beat. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth also let you share and stream content straight from the camera so that you can get your work out into the world faster.

Sure, there are a few compromises compared with higher-end models, no in-body image stabilization and a limited native lens lineup at this price point - but that’s almost to be expected here. What you do get is performance that punches well above its weight, especially now that the Canon EOS R50 V has dropped to this price point. For anyone stepping deeper into photography or video, this feels like a camera ready to grow with you.

With $150 off, this deal from Adorama doesn’t just make the R50 V more affordable — it makes it one of the best value cameras around right now. Whether you’re upgrading from a smartphone, expanding your kit, or gifting someone their first serious camera, this price cut turns performance and flexibility into a genuinely exciting buy.