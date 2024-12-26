With Nikon releasing both the Nikon Zf and Nikon Z8 in 2023, it was hard to see how it could keep up the momentum in 2024. But with the launch of the Nikon Z6 III it did just that, shoehorning much of the tech of cameras higher up the range into a 24.5MP full-frame body with a revolutionary partially stacked sensor.

Even more remarkable, perhaps, is that, towards the end of the year, Nikon also squeezed much of the Z8 and Z9 tech into the dinky Z50 II with its downsized APS-C sensor. It really is an entry-level camera on the outside, with the guts of a pro model on the inside.

Among the new lenses released, Nikon brought out f/1.4 versions of its 35mm and 50mm primes – which, confusingly, are cheaper than its slower f/1.8 versions, but don't have the 'pro' S-line moniker. Thankfully, all is explained below!

So let’s cast our minds back over the past 12 months for a trip through 2024 to see how Nikon’s year unfolded…

January

(Image credit: Nikon)

There was no official product news from the big N in January, though it did release a bunch of firmware updates with an important fix for the Z5, Z6 II and Z7 II addressing a problem of the camera not turning on if unused for a while, as well as a lens firmware update to fix a video issue with the DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR.

While rumors of a Nikon Z6 III had been doing the rounds before we’d welcomed in 2024, in January the rumor mill was settling on a camera that could shoot 96MP images and 6K video. We wondered whether this could be the real deal.

Other internet rumors were suggesting that Nikon had ceased production of all F-mount lenses, causing Nikon to release a statement definitively saying "No, the Nikon F mount is NOT dead".

February

(Image credit: Nikon)

February was another month short of solid product news, although Nikon did say that it was future-proofing cameras with its new firmware strategy, and this was borne out with the Nikon Z8's first major firmware update. The pro tethering app, NX Tether, used by sports shooters and the like, had an update that introduced a raft of new features.

We also reported that the Nikon Z9 was heading to the International Space Station – with Nikon continuing its involvement with space missions that started back in 1971.

March

(Image credit: Nikon • Red)

The big shock news of the month was that Nikon bought cine camera specialist Red. Once we’d digested the news, we reported on what to expect from the Nikon-Red acquisition, as well as Nikon’s official line that "there will be no changes" after buying Red.

Nikon announced its first new lens of the year, the full-frame Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR superzoom, and there was another lens from Tamron – notable because the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 was the second-generation incarnation of the Tamron-designed but Nikon-badged Nikon Z 28-75mm f/2.8 VR, pitting the two directly against each other.

There were firmware updates for the Z6 II and Z7 II, as well as a major update for the Nikon Z9, which we excitedly reported makes the Nikon Z9 a whole new camera! Alongside this, a new version of Nikon SnapBridge introduced an exciting new feature for beginner photographers.

As well as continuing to sponsor the Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024 for the fifth consecutive year, Nikon revealed that it was putting its money behind the Comedy Wildlife Awards. It was also the recipient of some awards of its own, picking up gongs for the best premium camera, among others, at the SheClicks 2024 Awards, dished out at the Photography & Video Show 2024.

In Nikon’s continuing domination of space, we learned that the Nikon Z9 had been chosen by NASA for moon missions, but in sadder (or perhaps inevitable) news, Nikon announced it was axing its P1000 bridge camera, with its gargantuan 24-3000mm built-in zoom.

April

(Image credit: Nikon)

A change of guard at Nikon HQ saw its new boss stating: "we want to collaborate with startups and provide unique value". News of a new Nikon patent had us wondering whether there might be four new Z lenses coming (they haven’t materialized so far). And Nikon also won a ton of trophies at the TIPA 2024 Awards.

There was fresh firmware aplenty, with updates for its flagship D6 DSLR, as well as the D850 and D7500 DSLRs, the just-discontinued P1000 bridge camera, a color cast fix for the Z8, and minor updates for the Z5 and D780 cameras.

May

(Image credit: Nikon)

We brought you the definitive review of the Nikon Z 28-400mm f/4-8 VR monster zoom, in the same month that Nikon announced it had produced a milestone 120 million Nikkor lenses. In other lens news, Nikon’s CEO teased that the Nikon Z-mount could come to Red cameras. There was also a firmware update for the retro Nikon Zf as well as its award-winning Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR monster telephoto.

Nikon picked up plenty of gongs this month, winning big at the Red Dot Design Awards, and then continuing its winning streak at the 2024 Camera Grand Prix Awards. It also emerged that rival manufacturer Panasonic had been caught using photos taken on Nikon kit to promote its own cameras.

June

(Image credit: Nikon)

The big news in June was the launch of the Nikon Z6 III with the world's first partially stacked sensor, leading us to later explain what exactly is a "partially stacked" sensor. But while the Z6 III looked to be a dream enthusiast camera, Nikon admitted that first-time camera buyers are "underserved".

June was also the month that Nikon launched a new self-repair and parts service, prompting us to cheekily suggest: already damaged your new Nikon Z6 III? Now you can try repairing it yourself…

The Big N also announced a new lens, with the Nikon 35mm f/1.4 priced at $900 cheaper than Canon's version. Nikon also said that it was going to spend $160 million building two new factories in Japan for high-end lenses, and we also revealed that you can now even get Nikon Z lenses for your spectacles.

July

(Image credit: Isabella Franceschini)

We got our hands on the latest Nikon camera to bring you our Nikon Z6 III review, and shortly afterward reported that customers would "have to wait a while" as Nikon Japan announced supply shortages. Nikon also introduced its new Nikon Imaging Cloud service for wireless uploading of images.

There were some reports that the Z6 III's image quality had been compromised, which we countered with our defense of why our review gave a so-called ‘compromised’ camera a full 100% rating. In an attempt to explain where the new camera fitted into Nikon’s range, we produced a guide to help decide which Nikon full-frame mirrorless camera is best for you.

It wasn’t all about the new, though, with Nikon releasing firmware for its older Z6 and Z7. And in this month Nikon also announced the winner of Marilyn Stafford FotoReportage Award 2024.

August

(Image credit: Future, www.vecteezy.com)

After bringing you our review of the Nikon Z 35mm f/1.4, we then posited that Nikon has two 35mm Z-mount lenses: Which is best? We also had our first reports of a new Nikon cine lens (which later transpired to be the Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ). And Nikon released no fewer than five Z-mount lens firmware updates.

In other news, Nikon continued its winning ways with wins at the prestigious EISA Awards, and an astronaut used a Nikon Z9 to capture epic aurora photos from the International Space Station.

September 2024

(Image credit: Nikon)

Another month, another new lens, this time the affordable Z 50mm f/1.4. The retro Nikon Z fc got a new look with a Heralbony artists’ colab, and the Nikon Z6 III got a second firmware update.

The Red acquisition saw Nikon cameras get four Red Digital Cinema LUTs to boost N-log performance, and the 2024 Nikon Small World in Motion video microscopy winners were announced. And in news that sent shockwaves through the industry, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine hit the newsstands for the very last time, leaving Nikon fans bereft.

October

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

We brought you the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 review and also the first official news on the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ – after related news of Nikon and Red collaborating on their first major project.

In competition news, we revealed the winner of Nikon Small World photo competition and learned that Nikon was to partner with the British Journal of Photography for the Female in Focus 2024 award. We also shared details of how to enter the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2024-2025.

With Nikon’s move to a new Tokyo HQ, the Nikon Museum reopened with 30% more space and 30% more stuff to see – and we heard that Ray-Ban bought Nikon, causing its share price to rocket (or, more accurately, Ray-Ban’s parent company bought a 5% chunk). We also learned that Nikon was to join the Camera to Cloud revolution with the latest version of Adobe Frame.io, and that it was also to release Content Credentials firmware.

November

(Image credit: Future)

Nikon officially announced the release of the influencer and vlogger-friendly Z50 II, alongside an exclusive new wired remote release. With the launch of the camera, Nikon also quietly changed its official Z-series naming convention. And no sooner had it opened for pre-orders than the camera was delayed in Japan, as demand outstripped supply.

Nikon also released Mark II versions of its Arcrest protection filters, not only in standard black, but also in a Gold Edition. There was a firmware fix for the Nikon Z f and also for the Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens. Nikon also released its financial results for the year, showing that it was on track to sell 850,000 cameras and 1.35 million lenses.

The company inadvertently revealed that a new Nikon Z9 firmware update was on the way to support advanced video features when it was glimpsed at a Japanese trade show. And we were relieved to see that, far from being stuffy corporates, Nikon had a sensor of humor with the manhole covers at its new HQ having a lens cap design, among other quirks.

December

(Image credit: Milko Marchetti)

As the year was drawing to a close, we brought you our Nikon Z50 II review, surmising that the entry-level camera offered pro power in a baby body.

The winner of the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards was crowned, bringing some light-hearted relief. We got the official word on the Nikon Z9 firmware update that we already knew was coming, as well as updates for the now-eight-year-old eight-year-old D500 and D5600.

So that’s it for Nikon in 2024. Two cracking new cameras, some truly tempting lenses, and lots of other stuff besides. Roll on 2025!

