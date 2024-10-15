Nikon FINALLY set to release Content Credentials firmware – but you'll have to wait until next year

Content Credentials were developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) – a consortium co-founded by media giants including the BBC and Adobe – and are perhaps best thought of as super detailed, super secure EXIF data that always travels with the image in question. And we know Nikon has been working hard to include it.
As Nikon puts it:
"[Content Credentials] is designed to help protect the authenticity of [the Z 6III's] users' images and ensure peace of mind (...) make it easier for photographers to safeguard their work by preserving the original, unaltered data of each photo taken. This functionality will help verify image authenticity and protect users' rights."
The Leica M11-P was the world's first camera to feature Content Credentials, and it looks like the Z6 III will be the first Nikon camera to feature cryptographic provenance.
The old adage "the camera never lies" seems particularly absurd in 2024. But in truth, skepticism regarding the validity of imagery has persisted ever since photographers began editing in the darkroom. The advent of digital photography and photo editing only perpetuated the nonsensical nature of the myth, but arguably nothing has had the same level of impact on the validity of photography – and, indeed, video – as the rise of AI.
According to Nikon, the firmware is already being tested by select news agencies and professionals. But the actual rollout isn't due to start until 2025. Even that will be limited to "select agencies," although "broader availability" is set to follow.
A Nikon Z6 III with Content Credentials is currently being displayed at Adobe Max 2024.
