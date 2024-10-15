Nikon FINALLY set to release Content Credentials firmware – but you'll have to wait until next year

Nikon Z6 III Content Credentials firmware is officially in the works, as the camera industry continues to fight rising AI tide

It looks like the Nikon Z6 III is set to become the first Nikon camera to feature the much-talked-about Content Credentials (Image credit: Nikon)

Hot on the heels of last month's Nikon Z6 III firmware update, the Big N has announced the development of new firmware – but you won't see it until next year. The update in question will bring Content Credentials software to Nikon's latest Z-Series camera.

Content Credentials were developed by the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) – a consortium co-founded by media giants including the BBC and Adobe – and are perhaps best thought of as super detailed, super secure EXIF data that always travels with the image in question. And we know Nikon has been working hard to include it.

