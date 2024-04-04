Nikon files a patent for a new telephoto lens system – are 4 new Z lenses coming?

Nikon has filed a patent for a new optical system mentioning 4 telephoto lenses, could we see another signature lens in 2024?
(Image credit: Nikon)
Nikon has had a busy start to 2024, including acquiring cinema camera giant Red in a shock move to the industry. It appears that it continues to push development by filing patents to increase its Z lens lineup.
Since the first Nikon Z lenses were released at the end of 2018, Nikon has developed an extensive lineup to accompany the best Nikon mirrorless cameras. The new patents seem to be related to a new medium telephoto prime lens optical system, different from the existing one – perhaps plans for a new signature edition.
Patent P2024045767 was filed on April 2, 2024, and appears to focus on a new optical system for suppressing variations in the lenses, concerning angle of view, such as spherical aberration and astigmatism.
The patent overview states, "An object of the present invention is to provide an optical system that suppresses variations in the angle of view during focusing. Conventionally, optical systems suitable for photographic cameras, electronic still cameras, video cameras, etc. have been proposed. In such an optical system, it is required to suppress variations in the angle of view during focusing."
Asobinet has provided a breakdown of the patent which outlines examples and descriptions of a new 85mm f/1.4, 85mm f/1.8, 85mm f/1.2, and 70mm f/1.8. There is currently a Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S and a Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S, but updated models could be in the works with an improved optical system and/or a f/1.4 to fill the gap.
Another possibility, and perhaps this is more down to my own personal inquisitiveness, would be another signature lens. Some of Nikon's best lenses are 'Signature' lenses, specialist lenses that offer improved areas of performance and exceptional optical quality such as the Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct S or the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, this could also explain the overlap in proposed and existing lenses.
As with all patent applications, there is no guarantee of the products ever coming to market, and are often used for research and development purposes.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.