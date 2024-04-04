Nikon files a patent for a new telephoto lens system – are 4 new Z lenses coming?

By Kalum Carter
published

Nikon has filed a patent for a new optical system mentioning 4 telephoto lenses, could we see another signature lens in 2024?

Nikon patent
(Image credit: Nikon)

Nikon has had a busy start to 2024, including acquiring cinema camera giant Red in a shock move to the industry. It appears that it continues to push development by filing patents to increase its Z lens lineup.

Since the first Nikon Z lenses were released at the end of 2018, Nikon has developed an extensive lineup to accompany the best Nikon mirrorless cameras. The new patents seem to be related to a new medium telephoto prime lens optical system, different from the existing one – perhaps plans for a new signature edition. 

