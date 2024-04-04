Nikon files a patent for a new telephoto lens system – are 4 new Z lenses coming?

Nikon has had a busy start to 2024, including acquiring cinema camera giant Red in a shock move to the industry. It appears that it continues to push development by filing patents to increase its Z lens lineup.

Since the first Nikon Z lenses were released at the end of 2018, Nikon has developed an extensive lineup to accompany the best Nikon mirrorless cameras. The new patents seem to be related to a new medium telephoto prime lens optical system, different from the existing one – perhaps plans for a new signature edition.

Nikon 135mm Plena (Image credit: Nikon)

Patent P2024045767 was filed on April 2, 2024, and appears to focus on a new optical system for suppressing variations in the lenses, concerning angle of view, such as spherical aberration and astigmatism.

The patent overview states, "An object of the present invention is to provide an optical system that suppresses variations in the angle of view during focusing. Conventionally, optical systems suitable for photographic cameras, electronic still cameras, video cameras, etc. have been proposed. In such an optical system, it is required to suppress variations in the angle of view during focusing."

Asobinet has provided a breakdown of the patent which outlines examples and descriptions of a new 85mm f/1.4, 85mm f/1.8, 85mm f/1.2, and 70mm f/1.8. There is currently a Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S and a Nikon Z 85mm f/1.8 S, but updated models could be in the works with an improved optical system and/or a f/1.4 to fill the gap.

Another possibility, and perhaps this is more down to my own personal inquisitiveness, would be another signature lens. Some of Nikon's best lenses are 'Signature' lenses, specialist lenses that offer improved areas of performance and exceptional optical quality such as the Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 Noct S or the Nikon Z 135mm f/1.8 S Plena, this could also explain the overlap in proposed and existing lenses.

As with all patent applications, there is no guarantee of the products ever coming to market, and are often used for research and development purposes.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also be interested in our guides to the best Nikon Z lenses, the best Nikon cameras, and the best Nikon flashguns.