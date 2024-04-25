Nikon drops new firmware for the best DSLR it ever made

By James Artaius
published

After seven years, Nikon's best DSLR has just got new firmware – and the D7500 has been updated, too!

Photographer James Artaius using a Nikon D850
(Image credit: James Artaius)

Here's something I wasn't expecting! The Nikon D850 and D7500, two DSLR cameras released back in 2017, have just received new firmware updates. 

As you might expect, these aren't game-changing updates that introduce radical new features; they're actually pretty unexciting. However, the fact that Nikon is still actively supporting cameras seven years after they were launched is pretty impressive.

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

