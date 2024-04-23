Nikon releases new firmware for the Z8, fixing color cast issues

By Kalum Carter
published

Nikon issues more firmware for the Z8, this time fixing some important bugs and issues

Nikon Z8
(Image credit: Nikon)

'Tis the season for firmware and Nikon has been issuing more than most, including DSLR and discontinued camera updates. This time however it is one of the flagship cameras that is benefitting from the firmware – the Nikon Z8. 

In the modern world of mirrorless cameras, firmware can often include adding new features such as AF improvements. The Nikon Z8 received such a major update in February establishing it as one of the best Nikon cameras on the market, however, this new update is more focused on fixing bugs and issues, some caused by the recent update.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 


Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

Related articles