Shots fired: Nikon's 35mm f/1.4 lens is $900 cheaper than Canon's

Nikon's 35mm f/1.4 lens is $900 cheaper than Canon's

By
published

Nikon's new 35mm f/1.4 lens is almost a grand cheaper than Canon's – a huge feather in the cap for the Z system

Nikon has announced a 35mm f/1.4 mirrorless lens, just weeks after Canon launched one of its own. And while the lenses have their differences, the biggest one is the price: Nikon's lens is about a grand cheaper than Canon's. 

The Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is the company's long-awaited wide-angle Z system lens, ideal for street photography, reportage and documentary work, carrying a retail price of $599.95 / £649.

Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 lens against a white background
(Image credit: Nikon)

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

