Shots fired: Nikon's 35mm f/1.4 lens is $900 cheaper than Canon's

Nikon's new 35mm f/1.4 lens is almost a grand cheaper than Canon's – a huge feather in the cap for the Z system
Nikon has announced a 35mm f/1.4 mirrorless lens, just weeks after Canon launched one of its own. And while the lenses have their differences, the biggest one is the price: Nikon's lens is about a grand cheaper than Canon's.
The Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 is the company's long-awaited wide-angle Z system lens, ideal for street photography, reportage and documentary work, carrying a retail price of $599.95 / £649.
That compares to the similarly long-awaited Canon RF 35mm f/1.4L VCM with its $1,499 / £1,819.99 price tag. That's an $899 / £1,170 difference, which is 150% / 180% more expensive.
Again, they're very different lenses that do very different things; Canon's is a premium L-series lens, and one of its new generation of hybrid photo-video optics. Nikon's, meanwhile, is not even a member of its premium S-series family.
Image 1 of 3
Still, if you're one of the many people for whom a 35mm f/1.4 lens is an essential part of your kit bag, on paper this is a helluva win for Nikon.
This full-frame lens features 9 groups featuring 11 elements, including a pair of aspherical elements, with a 9-diaphragm aperture design. Measuring 88.5mm in length, with a 74.5mm diameter, it has a 62mm filter thread with a minimum focus distance of 0.27m and a maximum magnification of 0.18x.
Notably, it's also Nikon's first Z lens to feature an f/1.4 aperture. (Equally of note, Canon's 35mm is also its first RF lens with an f/1.4 aperture.) Rumors persist that this will be followed by a 50mm f/1.4, and a premium 35mm f/1.2 S lens is officially on Nikon's roadmap.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
The Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.4 lens is set to go on sale in July.
The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera Magazine, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, Digital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.