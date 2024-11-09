Nikon has released its second-quarter results for the April 2024-March 2025 financial year. There's a whole host of financial reports and presentation material on the investor relations section of its corporate website, and as you'd imagine, most of it is pretty dull stuff, but I've pored through it to find the interesting bits so you don't have to.

While we all know and love Nikon cameras and lenses, the corporation has many other business interests including healthcare, precision equipment and digital manufacturing, but it's the photography segment (or Imaging Business, as Nikon calls it) that we're interested in.

Nikon reckons it'll make an operating profit of ¥47 billion from revenues of ¥305 billion by the end of the 2024-2025 financial year (Image credit: Nikon)

There are no material changes from the Q1 results, with the full-year forecast for the imaging business remaining the same at ¥305 billion ($2 billion / £1.54 billion / AU$3.01 billion). However, the earnings forecast has increased from ¥45 billion ($295 million / £228 million / AU$445 million) to ¥47 billion ($308 million / £238 million / AU$465 million).

In terms of product sales, the full-year forecast remains the same, with Nikon expecting to sell 850,000 camera bodies and 1.35 million lenses, out of an overall market estimate of 6.1 million bodies and 9.6 million lenses.

Confirmed half-year figures are an operating profit of ¥28.8 billion on revenues of ¥151.7 billion (Image credit: Nikon)

In the first half of the year to date, the company has already sold 410,000 bodies and 650,000 lenses. This works out at a unit share of 13.95% bodies and 14.1% lenses. However, because Nikon concentrates on mid-to-high-end products, that translates to a 25.4% revenue share.

Nikon's Imaging Business segment recorded year-on-year increases in both revenue and profit, with revenue of ¥151,791 billion ($995 million / £768 million / AU$1.5 billion), up 10.2% year on year, and operating profit of ¥28.8 billion ($189 million / £146 million / AU$286 million), up 14.4% year on year.

Nikon attributes this solid performance to its focus on expanding sales of mid-to-high-end products and interchangeable lenses targeted at professionals and hobbyists, especially Z8, Zf, newly released Z6 III, and other Z-series full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Make sure to check out the best Nikon cameras and the best Nikon lenses to pair with them.