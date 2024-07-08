The Nikon Z6 III's image quality has been compromised, and we can prove it

Reports are suggesting the Z6 III can't match the old Z6 II for dynamic range, and that's not its only problem

Reports have been emerging that the new Nikon Z6 III might have a more restricted dynamic range than the old Z6 II. This observation was made by William Claff over at Photons to Photos who does in-depth testing of camera sensor performance, and plenty more besides. Claff's findings show the Z6 III maxing out at 10.44EV of dynamic range at ISO 100, compared to the Z6 II's 11.26EV at the same sensitivity. The Z6 III continues to trail its predecessor by 0.6-0.7EV until ISO 800, where the two cameras then perform very similarly:

