Nikon pimps Zfc with snazzy graphics thanks to artists' colab

Nikon has release a limited-edition series of its retro Zfc mirrorless in a collaboration with Japanese art outfit Heralbony. The cameras feature eyecatching designs from four artists.

The bold designs dominate the front fascia of the camera. There are four to choose from, titled Yurinoyoakeri, Cone Flower, Joyful Time and Samba, and you can opt for a Zfc with either metallic or black trim. The four designs are by artists Masaharu Honda, Masahiro Fukui, Teppei Kasahara and Momoko Eguchi.

It's not the first time that Nikon has offered color options that differ from standard (some would say boring) black or metallic Zfc bodies, having previously released editions of the camera in a variety of colors. And like those multi-colored models, the Heralbony Zfc is available exclusively through the official Nikon Store. Sales start from 19 September 2024.

The Zfc turned head at the time of launch, fusing cutting-edge camera tech in a retro body brimming with manual dials and levers to input dedicated settings such as shutter speed, ISO and exposure compensation, rather than the multifunction controls of most digital cameras. Based on the company's first DX-sensor mirrorless, the Z50, its specs are all but identical to that camera, but make it an attractive proposition to fans of old-school manual film cameras, such as the Nikon FM2 that it heavily resembles.

However, the reskinned camera comes with a premium price tag, retailing at £1,229 in the UK and Europe from September 19, with the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 SE. The standard Zfc kit can by typically picked up for under £1,000. We have no word, as yet, as to whether these special editions will go on sale in North America and Australia.

The bold new designs certainly caught my eye, and should breathe a new lease of life into a camera that was launched back in June 2021. And with the more recent launch of the Nikon Zf, which follows the design cues of the Zfc but with a full-frame sensor (while also introducing plenty of up-to-the-minute tech innovations such as pixel shift shooting and an IBIS system centered around the active AF point that enables an incredible 8-stops of stabilization), we wonder whether this model might also get the Helabony treatment in the fullness of time. After all, the Zf was also available in range of colors when bought direct from the Nikon Store, albeit in a somewhat more muted palette than the Zfc.

Nikon says that "Heralbony is a company dedicated to creating a new value and culture through art. Nikon was inspired by Heralbony's mission to 'Radiate Your Color,' and its extensive licensed art collection created by neurodiverse artists, and this shared vision led to our collaboration. With the Zfc featuring unique artwork, we hope that this camera will not only serve as a tool for capturing and expressing moments, but also as a means for individuals to express their own unique identities."

Herelbony's blurb states that it is "a brand working with artists with neurodiversity and disabilities under the mission to change the image of 'disability'. The company manages copyrights of more than 2,000 pieces of art data created by these artists and incorporates them into various business domains. Heralbony provides a sustainable business platform for the artists, facilitating numerous collaborations with enterprises, and the artists receive royalties for the use of their works."