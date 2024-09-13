Nikon pimps Zfc with snazzy graphics thanks to artists' colab

Four eyecatching designs from Heralbony give the Nikon Z fc a new lease of life and now it's more desirable than ever!

Nikon has release a limited-edition series of its retro Zfc mirrorless in a collaboration with Japanese art outfit Heralbony. The cameras feature eyecatching designs from four artists. 

The bold designs dominate the front fascia of the camera. There are four to choose from, titled Yurinoyoakeri, Cone Flower, Joyful Time and Samba, and you can opt for a Zfc with either metallic or black trim. The four designs are by artists Masaharu Honda, Masahiro Fukui, Teppei Kasahara and Momoko Eguchi.

