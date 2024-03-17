SheClicks 2024 Awards announced with Canon, Nikon, and Sony amongst winners, but that's not the whole story...

The SheClicks 2024 awards have just been handed out in front of a packed crowd at the SheClicks stand at The Photography and Video Show. SheClicks awards celebrate not only equipment and customer service, but include an award for the most outstanding achievement by a female photographer.

When the stand and corridors around could barely hold any more people, SheClicks founder Angela Nicholson, took the mic and the ceremony began with the announcement of Software of the Year, which was presented to Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic by Jaine Peters.

Accessory of the year went to Shimoda Women's Collection, and the award was presented by Liz Hammond.

(Image credit: Future)

Prime Lens of the Year was the Nikon Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S – Amy Moore handed over the heavy glass award but a moment later Nikon's team member would be picking her way through the crowd again to pick up the Zoom Lens of the Year award for the Nikon Nikkor Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR from Julie Caffrey.

(Image credit: Future)

Jemella Ukaegbu, photographer and founder of the UK Black Female Photographer's Community, handed the gong for Enthusiast Camera of the Year over for the Canon R6 Mark II, while were back again for the Premium Camera of the Year award for the Nikon Z8, presented by Philippa Huber.

(Image credit: Future)

The Innovation of the Year Award was presented to the Sony A9 III's global shutter, presented by Sarah Williams, award-winning artist and photographer.

The Customer Service of the Year award was presented to Wex Photo Video (a retailer we've covered more than once) by Laura Galbraith.

Finally, though, the award for outstanding achievement went to Margot Raggett. Raggett is a wildlife photographer who has been shooting since 2010, and a former winner of Nature's Best Photography Awards.

SheClicks is a community for female photographers which aims to have a friendly and informative vibe. The awards ceremony certainly fitted those aspirations, and you can meet them in person for the remainder of The Photography Show Stand M201 as well as their site.