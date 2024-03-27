Nikon insists "there will be no changes" after buying Red. For now…

By James Artaius
published

"No changes" insist both Nikon and Red, in their first public statements following the shock acquisition

Nikon and Red logos against a dark moody background
(Image credit: Nikon)

Both Nikon and Red have made their first public statements following this month's blockbuster acquisition, insisting that "no changes" are forthcoming.

The Japanese photographic giant acquired the American cinema specialist on March 07, prompting many questions from the industry about how the two very separate business interests might crossover – and the consequences, both positive and negative, this might have. 

Brand-proud Red users bristled at the possibility of having their 'renegade' products and identity being encroached on by Nikon's logo and traditionally corporate leanings, though Nikon fans were excited at the possibility of codecs and video features finding their way into Z cameras.

For now, however, all of that seems moot. 

"We figured we'd clear the air," said Red on X (Twitter), the first to publicly comment on the buyout. 

"We're excited about the future and remain fully committed to our products, the Red brand, our team, and our customers. There are no changes to product support, warranties, or policies. Keep Creating."

See more

Shortly afterwards, Nikon echoed the sentiment on its Facebook page. 

"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support and anticipation we have received after the announcement of the Red acquisition. We are planning that there will be no changes to the Red's current product lineup, the partners, and the relationship with the dealers. Red will continue to support its policies with warranty, repair service, customer service, and overall product support."

So it's business as usual… for now. Will Nikon continue to operate Red as a completely separate entity, with no crossover whatsoever? It's possible. But I think it's naive to believe that Nikon spent all that money to not do anything.

"Nikon will leverage this acquisition to expand the fast-growing professional digital cinema camera market, building on both companies' business foundations and networks, promising an exciting future of product development that will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in film and video production," read Nikon's official announcement of the acquisition. 

Time, I guess, will tell…

Posted by nikonasia on 

You might be interested in the best Nikon cameras, along with the best cameras for filmmaking, the best cinema cameras and the best cine lenses.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photo and lighting tutorials, as well as industry news, rumors and analysis for publications like Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Photo: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and talks at The Photography Show. He also serves as a judge for the Red Bull Illume Photo Contest. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles