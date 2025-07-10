Am I the only one left without a Prime subscription? These Anti-Prime Day photography deals are steep – and subscription-free
Sure, Prime Day gets all the attention, but there are some great deals outside of Amazon this week too
I have a confession: I don't have an Amazon Prime subscription. And, during weeks like Amazon Prime Day, I often feel as if perhaps I'm the only one on the planet who doesn't.
I don't have anything against Amazon, but between Lightroom, my studio subscription software and streaming services, I've never really felt the need to add another subscription to the growing list in order to get two-day shipping.
But while some of the Prime Day camera deals have me sorely tempted, many retailers are running their own summer sales at the same time – no subscription required.
While some of the top deals this week are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, Amazon also has a number of different discounts running that don't require a Prime membership. Some deals are even sweeter outside Amazon; photo retailers Adorama and B&H, for example, often toss in free accessories yet list cameras at the same discounted price as Amazon does.
I'm not anti-Amazon (Kindle Unlimited is one of my subscriptions, totally worth it), but the cost of yet another subscription dampens the fun of those Prime-exclusive deals.
I've scoured my favorite retailers for Anti-Prime Day photography deals on both gear that I've personally used and products highly recommended by DCW staff. Here are my favorite finds…
Anti-Prime Day Camera Deals
Amazon has been offering an exceptional $100 off the latest GoPro Hero13 Black – but Adorama also has the same discount and tosses in a free case and microSD card. It's even good for the new Forest Green color.
Recommended on DCW's best action camera guide
The Sony A7 IV is a well-rounded pro mirrorless camera that can keep up in any genre. More affordable than the high-resolution A7R V, the A7 IV still captures lovely 33MP images with snappy autofocus and quick bursts.
Recommended on DCW's guide to the best Sony cameras
The Panasonic S5 IIX is a full-frame mirrorless camera that's capable of seamlessly switching from stills to video and back again. The S5 IIX has excellent ergonomics, and images have beautiful colors straight out of the camera.
Recommended on DCW's guide to the best hybrid cameras
The Canon EOS R7 is a well-balanced crop-sensor mirrorless that brings the excellent speed and autofocus performance of Canon's high-end models to a more affordable camera.
Recommended in DCW's best mirrorless camera guide
Compact, retro, and affordable, it's easy to see why the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is so well loved. A $100 price drop puts the camera at about $700 with a lens.
Recommended on DCW's best mirrorless camera guide.
The OM System Tough TG-7 is a compact digital camera that can dive as deep as 50 feet, plus it offers a bright 4x zoom lens and 4K video. I took this compact camera on my last vacation and it didn't disappoint.
Recommended on DCW's best compact cameras
The Canon EOS R100 was already an affordable mirrorless camera – a $100 discount makes it more so. A solid beginner's camera, this discount is available from Amazon without a Prime subscription, or from Adorama with free accessories.
Recommended on DCW's best cameras for beginners
Compact cameras are in – and the Sony ZV-1F packs a large one-inch sensor into a small, vlogging-friendly design. It also uses a lovely wide-angle lens and flip screen.
Recommended on the DCW guide to the best compact cameras
Anti-Prime Day Deals on Photography Accessories
Modern lenses have gotten ultra sharp – sometimes, too sharp. The Tiffen Pro Mist adds a subtle softening and creates atmospheric haze for a more retro look.
Recommended on the DCW guide to the best lens filters
This excellent outdoor camera backpack is currently half off. The Lowepro Photosport X AW is a rugged bag designed for mountaineering, with lots of gear organization and hiking-ready comfort.
Recommended in DCW's guide to the best camera backpacks
The Manfrotto 190go! Carbon Fiber is an excellent travel tripod, but it's typically pretty pricey. A $200 discount eases the price pain.
Recommended on DCW's best tripod guide
If I'm using my flash on-camera, I'm probably using my MagMod. The MagMod diffuser is my most-used flash accessory because I love how it softens the harsh shadows of an on-camera flash. This MagMod Professional Flash Kit 2 pairs the diffuser with the grid (which I also love), as well as gels and a bouncer. If you just want the diffuser and grid, try the Starter Flash Kit for $88.
This is my own personal must-have flash accessory – I have the original version in my own camera bag.
The Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 is the printer that I use to deliver prints to clients. The printer has beautiful colors, is affordable to maintain with refillable ink, and also has a built-in scanner.
This is the printer that I use myself, and it's also on DCW's best large format printers.
