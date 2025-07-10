Am I the only one left without a Prime subscription? These Anti-Prime Day photography deals are steep – and subscription-free

Sure, Prime Day gets all the attention, but there are some great deals outside of Amazon this week too

A delivery person rings a doorbell holding Amazon packages
(Image credit: Adobe Stock)
I have a confession: I don't have an Amazon Prime subscription. And, during weeks like Amazon Prime Day, I often feel as if perhaps I'm the only one on the planet who doesn't.

I don't have anything against Amazon, but between Lightroom, my studio subscription software and streaming services, I've never really felt the need to add another subscription to the growing list in order to get two-day shipping.

But while some of the Prime Day camera deals have me sorely tempted, many retailers are running their own summer sales at the same time – no subscription required.

While some of the top deals this week are exclusive to Amazon Prime members, Amazon also has a number of different discounts running that don't require a Prime membership. Some deals are even sweeter outside Amazon; photo retailers Adorama and B&H, for example, often toss in free accessories yet list cameras at the same discounted price as Amazon does.

I'm not anti-Amazon (Kindle Unlimited is one of my subscriptions, totally worth it), but the cost of yet another subscription dampens the fun of those Prime-exclusive deals.

I've scoured my favorite retailers for Anti-Prime Day photography deals on both gear that I've personally used and products highly recommended by DCW staff. Here are my favorite finds…

Anti-Prime Day Camera Deals

GoPro Hero13 Black
GoPro Hero13 Black: was $429 now $329 at Adorama

Amazon has been offering an exceptional $100 off the latest GoPro Hero13 Black – but Adorama also has the same discount and tosses in a free case and microSD card. It's even good for the new Forest Green color.

Recommended on DCW's best action camera guide

View Deal
Sony A7 IV
Sony A7 IV: was $2,698 now $2,198 at Adorama

The Sony A7 IV is a well-rounded pro mirrorless camera that can keep up in any genre. More affordable than the high-resolution A7R V, the A7 IV still captures lovely 33MP images with snappy autofocus and quick bursts.

Recommended on DCW's guide to the best Sony cameras

View Deal
Panasonic S5 IIX
Panasonic S5 IIX: was $2,497 now $2,197 at Adorama

The Panasonic S5 IIX is a full-frame mirrorless camera that's capable of seamlessly switching from stills to video and back again. The S5 IIX has excellent ergonomics, and images have beautiful colors straight out of the camera.

Recommended on DCW's guide to the best hybrid cameras

View Deal
Canon EOS R7
Canon EOS R7: was $1,599 now $1,499 at Adorama

The Canon EOS R7 is a well-balanced crop-sensor mirrorless that brings the excellent speed and autofocus performance of Canon's high-end models to a more affordable camera.

Recommended in DCW's best mirrorless camera guide

View Deal
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with 14-42mm lens
Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV with 14-42mm lens: was $799 now $699 at digitalcameraworld.com

Compact, retro, and affordable, it's easy to see why the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is so well loved. A $100 price drop puts the camera at about $700 with a lens.

Recommended on DCW's best mirrorless camera guide.

View Deal
OM System Tough TG-7
OM System Tough TG-7: was $549 now $499 at digitalcameraworld.com

The OM System Tough TG-7 is a compact digital camera that can dive as deep as 50 feet, plus it offers a bright 4x zoom lens and 4K video. I took this compact camera on my last vacation and it didn't disappoint.

Recommended on DCW's best compact cameras

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm kit lens
Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm kit lens: was $649 now $549 at Amazon

The Canon EOS R100 was already an affordable mirrorless camera – a $100 discount makes it more so. A solid beginner's camera, this discount is available from Amazon without a Prime subscription, or from Adorama with free accessories.

Recommended on DCW's best cameras for beginners

View Deal
Sony ZV-1F
Sony ZV-1F: was $548 now $448 at BHPhoto

Compact cameras are in – and the Sony ZV-1F packs a large one-inch sensor into a small, vlogging-friendly design. It also uses a lovely wide-angle lens and flip screen.

Recommended on the DCW guide to the best compact cameras

View Deal

Anti-Prime Day Deals on Photography Accessories

Tiffen Pro Mist
Tiffen Pro Mist: was $84.99 now $48.83 at digitalcameraworld.com

Modern lenses have gotten ultra sharp – sometimes, too sharp. The Tiffen Pro Mist adds a subtle softening and creates atmospheric haze for a more retro look.

Recommended on the DCW guide to the best lens filters

View Deal
Lowepro Photosport X AW, 45L
Lowepro Photosport X AW, 45L: was $399 now $199 at digitalcameraworld.com

This excellent outdoor camera backpack is currently half off. The Lowepro Photosport X AW is a rugged bag designed for mountaineering, with lots of gear organization and hiking-ready comfort.

Recommended in DCW's guide to the best camera backpacks

View Deal
Manfrotto 190go! Carbon Fiber
Manfrotto 190go! Carbon Fiber: was $519 now $319 at digitalcameraworld.com

The Manfrotto 190go! Carbon Fiber is an excellent travel tripod, but it's typically pretty pricey. A $200 discount eases the price pain.

Recommended on DCW's best tripod guide

View Deal
MagMod Professional Flash Kit 2
MagMod Professional Flash Kit 2: was $199.99 now $159.96 at digitalcameraworld.com

If I'm using my flash on-camera, I'm probably using my MagMod. The MagMod diffuser is my most-used flash accessory because I love how it softens the harsh shadows of an on-camera flash. This MagMod Professional Flash Kit 2 pairs the diffuser with the grid (which I also love), as well as gels and a bouncer. If you just want the diffuser and grid, try the Starter Flash Kit for $88.

This is my own personal must-have flash accessory – I have the original version in my own camera bag.

View Deal
Epson EcoTank ET-8550
Epson EcoTank ET-8550: was $749 now $599 at digitalcameraworld.com

The Epson EcoTank Photo ET-8550 is the printer that I use to deliver prints to clients. The printer has beautiful colors, is affordable to maintain with refillable ink, and also has a built-in scanner.

This is the printer that I use myself, and it's also on DCW's best large format printers.

View Deal

More Deals that don't require Prime

Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

