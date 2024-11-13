Nikon releases new firmware to fix important Nikon Zf issue

Firmware comes in all shapes and sizes, and a new release issued by Nikon provides a small but important fix to its retro-styled Nikon Zf camera.

The Nikon Zf has been a huge hit since its release in Fall 2023, picking up many awards for its innovative design. It seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics and modern technologies appealing to social media content creators who require the trendy film look, without the hassle of development.

Nikon has just issued a new firmware update for the camera that, at first glance, seems like one that you might be able to skip. However, it fixes a pretty important issue that has prevented the camera from working to its full potential.

The full firmware note is as follows:

Nikon Zf (Ver.1.21)

"Fixed an issue that sometimes caused overexposure in the viewfinder and monitor shooting displays (live view) when the standby timer had expired then reactivated."

The benefit of mirrorless cameras over DSLRs is the ability to see through the viewfinder the final scene, exactly how it will be captured before taking the shot, in real-time.

It appears that the Nikon Zf has recently had trouble with this, but thanks to the quick and efficient manner in which mirrorless firmware updates can be released, the issue didn't last long.

While big exciting updates with autofocus refinements and useful new modes and features always get the headlines, the truth is that quality-of-life updates like this are every bit as important.

For those new to updating camera firmware, Nikon provides a simple step-by-step guide on the download page along with further details about the changes between firmware versions.

