Nikon releases new firmware to fix important Nikon Zf issue

This small but important update fixes a potentially frustrating issue for Nikon Zf users!
(Image credit: Nikon)
Firmware comes in all shapes and sizes, and a new release issued by Nikon provides a small but important fix to its retro-styled Nikon Zf camera.
The Nikon Zf has been a huge hit since its release in Fall 2023, picking up many awards for its innovative design. It seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics and modern technologies appealing to social media content creators who require the trendy film look, without the hassle of development.
Nikon has just issued a new firmware update for the camera that, at first glance, seems like one that you might be able to skip. However, it fixes a pretty important issue that has prevented the camera from working to its full potential.
The full firmware note is as follows:
Nikon Zf (Ver.1.21) "Fixed an issue that sometimes caused overexposure in the viewfinder and monitor shooting displays (live view) when the standby timer had expired then reactivated."
The benefit of mirrorless cameras over DSLRs is the ability to see through the viewfinder the final scene, exactly how it will be captured before taking the shot, in real-time.
It appears that the Nikon Zf has recently had trouble with this, but thanks to the quick and efficient manner in which mirrorless firmware updates can be released, the issue didn't last long.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
While big exciting updates with autofocus refinements and useful new modes and features always get the headlines, the truth is that quality-of-life updates like this are every bit as important.
For those new to updating camera firmware, Nikon provides a simple step-by-step guide on the download page along with further details about the changes between firmware versions.
Black Friday is still a couple of weeks away, but that hasn't stopped retailers issuing fantastic value deals early! Check out the best Nikon Black Friday deals for the latest savings on Nikon cameras and lenses.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books!
Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.