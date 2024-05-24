120 million Nikkor lenses! Nikon hits major new production milestone

Nikon has now produced 120 million Nikkor lenses – almost doubling its lens production over the last 13 years

Nikkor lens
(Image credit: Nikkor)

Nikon announced that it has reached a major milestone, having produced a total of 120 million Nikkor lenses as of April 2024. 

That’s 55 million up from 2011, as the company almost doubled its lens production over the last 13 years. (For reference, Canon hit the 160 million EF/RF lens mark mark in June 2023.)

