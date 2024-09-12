Nikon cameras get four Red Digital Cinema LUTs to boost N-log performance

Nikon’s acquisition of RED Digital Cinema in March has had the filmmaking world buzzing with anticipation, and now, we’re beginning to see the 'Nikon effect'.

Nikon has officially announced the integration of four popular creative LUTs from Red’s ecosystem into their mirrorless and DSLR camera lineup. This move allows users to convert Nikon N-Log footage into stylized Rec.709 color using Red’s Film Bias, Film Bias Bleach Bypass, Film Bias Offset, and Achromic LUTs, bridging the gap between these two major brands.

