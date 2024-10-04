Nikon and RED collaborate on first major project

By
published

Nikon and RED collaborate on first initiative project, supporting the next generation of filmmakers

NIKON / RED
(Image credit: Nikon / RED)

In one of the first collaborative projects since Nikon acquired RED, they have teamed up to create an initiative providing equipment for the next generation of filmmakers.

Nikon Inc. and RED Digital Cinema Inc. have announced a new filmmaking initiative with the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts. As part of this initiative, Nikon and RED will donate a selection of high-end equipment including mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras, and Nikon lenses to support aspiring filmmakers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kalum Carter
Kalum Carter
Staff Writer

Kalum Carter is a photographer, photo editor and writer based in the UK, and for almost a decade he has worked with brands and publications to create, edit, and sequence imagery. Having recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Photography from the University of the West of England (UWE), Kalum joined Digital Camera World as a Staff Writer, covering news, reviews, and his biggest passion – photography books! 

Kalum's photography has been published and exhibited around the world, and he continues to photograph on a project-by-project basis. He is currently working on a personal project capturing the people and landscape of Gower, South Wales. Currently untitled, this body of work will be exhibited for the National Trust later this year.   

 

TOPICS

Related articles