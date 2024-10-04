Nikon and RED collaborate on first major project

In one of the first collaborative projects since Nikon acquired RED, they have teamed up to create an initiative providing equipment for the next generation of filmmakers.

Nikon Inc. and RED Digital Cinema Inc. have announced a new filmmaking initiative with the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinematic Arts. As part of this initiative, Nikon and RED will donate a selection of high-end equipment including mirrorless cameras, cinema cameras, and Nikon lenses to support aspiring filmmakers.

Nikon President and CEO Naoki Onozato says, "Our aim is to elevate students on their creative journey and empower them to push the limits of what’s possible with the latest technology. We cannot wait to see what they make."

Among the cameras being donated is the new Nikon Z6 III, Nikon's latest mirrorless camera which in addition to its stills capabilities, is proving to be a top hybrid camera. Improvements to the camera AF, sensor, and video compressions, mean that it provides a great versatile video option for budding filmmakers while still benefiting from the superior stills capture.

USC's Director of Technology Brad Kean says, "The Nikon Z6 III is an excellent tool for our award-winning work in stop-motion animation. Its ease of use, constant aperture lenses, and ability to integrate with software will be a significant level-up in our program."

The RED Komodo and Komodo X Digital Cinema cameras will also be supplied along with a selection of lenses. These will be assigned to the Film & TV Production and Animation and Digital Arts divisions at USC, providing students with the best equipment to gain an understanding of working after school.

Providing students with hands-on training in industry-leading equipment opens the door to a major boost to their skills, giving them a running start when it comes time to graduate.

I am sure that this is the first of many collaborations between Nikon and RED as the camera rumor sites are buzzing with speculation over a Nikon camera with RED video tech included. These are certainly exciting times for the two companies!

